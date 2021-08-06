'La Casa de Papel' S5 release dates set

MANILA, Philippines — It's going to be two parts of waiting with bated breaths and excruciating torture for fans of the hit Netflix series "La Casa de Papel" or "Money Heist."

The trailer is out with Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) back to narrating the fate of The Resistance.

"Sin padre, sin plano y sin esperanza (No father, no plan and no hope)," Tokyo is heard narrating as the trailer of part 5 rolls.

Tokyo is in captivity, recalling the painful death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) from last season. She's not the only one seen cornered as The Professor (Alvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

Events escalate with Lisbon (Itzar Ituno) and the rest of the gang holding weapons in preparation for the onslaught of the army at the Bank of Spain.

Uncertainties and a sense of foreboding are further fanned with the trailer being scored with a sample of Tears for Fears' "Mad World."

Other cast members include Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

"La Casa de Papel" Part 5 will launch in two instalments, volume 1 on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3 on Netflix.