How Kapamilya Forever fans inspire ABS-CBN stars
                            KAPAMILYA DAY - Kane Errol Choa (The Philippine Star) - July 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
As one family, ABS-CBN artists got together last July 11 in ASAP Natin ‘To to express their gratitude to Filipinos for their continued trust and love for the company despite the huge challenges it faced in the past year.



Through heartfelt messages, powerful dance numbers, and grand song productions, the country’s brightest stars showed audiences all over the world how much they value and appreciate their loyalty and unwavering support for ABS-CBN. And in return, Kapamilya fans made #ASAPKapamilyaForever trend on Twitter that day, aside from many other ABS-CBN-related topics.



The show also debuted a new and more upbeat version of the Kapamilya Forever song first released by ABS-CBN in May 2020 to assure Filipinos that it would continue to serve them even with the shutdown of its broadcast operations.



The 2021 version features several new lyrics, including “Andito Kami Para Sa ‘Yo” and “Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo” to further emphasize to Kapamilya that ABS-CBN is still here for them, and continues to thrive because of them in various media platforms.







Regine Velasquez







During interviews backstage, several Kapamilya stars shared how they feel about the overwhelming support that ABS-CBN continues to receive from Filipinos.



For Gary Valenciano and Daniel Padilla, it is a testament to the strong bond between the company and its audience.



“I am just thankful na marami pa ring Kapamilya natin na nanonood ngayon na minsan lumilipat sa iba pero bumabalik pa rin dahil there’s something about ABS-CBN’s sincerity, genuine, authentic efforts in being in the service, in entertaining, giving the news, and making sure na ang lahat ng ginagawa namin galing talaga dito sa loob,” said Gary.



“I’m very happy di ba, iba ‘yung pagmamahal ng tao sa ABS-CBN. Siyempre, all these years ‘yung serbisyo na ibinibigay natin sa mga tao ay bumabalik lang din sa atin,” said Daniel.



La Vida Lena star Erich Gonzales and My Sunset Girl lead actress Charlie Dizon also shared how overjoyed they are as fans continue to watch ABS-CBN content.



“Sobrang saya po na hanggang ngayon sumusuporta pa rin ‘yung viewers natin, ‘yung mga kababayan nating Pilipino hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi pati sa ibang bansa,” said Charlie.



“Hindi po kami magsasawang magpasalamat sa inyo at sana po huwag kayong magsawang tumangkilik dahil lahat po nitong ginagawa namin ay para po sa inyo,” responded Erich.



For Viral star Jake Cuenca, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, and Zsa Zsa Padilla, the support of Kapamilya inspires them to stay committed to their craft.







Ogie Alcasid







“It’s an amazing feeling na after this whole experience mas vina-value mo ‘yung trabaho mo. Mas i-va-value mo ‘yung opportunities na meron ka. Ang daming opportunity to entertain our audiences, mga Kapamilya,” he shared.



“It’s a blessing. Kaya we show up, ‘di ba. Ito nga (Regine) may migraine nandito. That’s how committed she is,” Ogie said. Regine also responded saying, “Kayo ang totoong Kapamilya and that’s why we’re here.”



Zsa Zsa said it is important for them to repay the loyalty of viewers. “Kaya naman ginagawa rin namin ang lahat para kayo po ay ma-entertain at maibigay sa inyo ‘yung i-ne-expect niyong mga programa at mga performances.”



For Dimples Romana, ABS-CBN is simply blessed to have the kind of supporters that they have today.



Addressing them, she said, “Maraming, maraming salamat sa Panginoon at bin-less kami ng mga supporter na kagaya niyo. Thank you so much po Kapamilya and I hope that all of us here will be able to give you all the things that you would like to watch at sana po ma-entertain namin kayo at mabigyan kayo ng mga palabas that will inspire you, empower you, and at the same time, touch your hearts.”







Zsa Zsa Padilla







Viewers can still watch the special Kapamilya Forever episode of ASAP Natin ‘To, which aired on TV5, A2Z, and Kapamilya Channel, on demand via iWantTFC and Kapamilya Online Live. They can also watch the Kapamilya Forever — Andito Kami Dahil sa Inyo music video on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.







