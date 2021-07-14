




































































 




   

   









Millie Bobby Brown camp fires back at TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown stars in Penshoppe's spring/summer 2020 campaign
Penshoppe/Released

                     

                        

                           
Millie Bobby Brown camp fires back at TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 4:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown's camp fired back at TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic after saying that he "groomed" and had a romantic relationship with the "Stranger Things" star.



In a statement sent to The Daily Beast, Millie's representative said that Hunter's remarks and hateful comments are irresponsible. 



“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” the statement said. 



“Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all,” it added.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by @milliebobbybrown








 



During Hunter’s Instagram Live video last Monday, he said that he groomed Millie and everything he did to the actress was legal despite that she was reportedly still 16 years old back then when everything allegedly happened. 



“Yeah, no, I groomed her. Everything that I did was completely legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with,” he said. 



“She knew how to suck that dick,” he said, before laughing.



“I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for," he said about their alleged relationship.



 "I was living at Millie's house for eight months. How the f*** is that a lawsuit. I thought her mom and dad knew about everything."



Photos of Ecimovic kissing and hugging Brown emerged on social media, believed to have been taken last year, when the actress was just 16 and Ecimovic was 20. In California, where Ecimovic is based, the age of consent is 18.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

