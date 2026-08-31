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'You get absorbed into the culture': Doctor Mike recalls dating Pia Wurtzbach

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 31, 2026 | 5:47pm
'You get absorbed into the culture': Doctor Mike recalls dating Pia Wurtzbach
American doctor and YouTuber Mike Varshavski with Filipino-German Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in 2016.
Doctor Mike via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines - American doctor and content creator Mike Varshavski recalled his past romance with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach while discussing Filipino culture with fellow healthcare content creator Nurse John.

Varshavski, better known as Doctor Mike, shared the anecdote when he sat down with Filipino-Canadian nurse John Dela Cruz, better known as Nurse John, for his podcast.

Early in their conversation, Doctor Mike asked Nurse John about representing the Philippines and Filipinos on the global stage. Nurse John is known for his healthcare skits based on his experiences as a nurse, often dressing up in scrubs and wigs to portray different characters.

Nurse John talked about having to relearn how to live as an individual after moving to Canada at 18 and starting over far from his tight-knit family in the Philippines.

The nurse then touched on the pressure of being a successful Filipino, saying public figures can be heavily scrutinized for even small mistakes. He specifically mentioned the world of pageantry.

"I don't know if you know what Miss Universe is," Nurse John asked Doctor Mike.

"Unfortunately, I'm very well-versed," the YouTuber and family physician said.

"Well, you probably don't know, but I should share some of my history. I dated Pia Wurtzbach at the peak of her career," Doctor Mike said.

Nurse John was surprised by the revelation and joked that if one dates a Filipino, one becomes Filipino "in that sense."

"You get absorbed into the culture," Doctor Mike noted.

Nurse John said beauty pageant contestants, particularly those competing in Miss Universe, are scrutinized at "every stage."

"Very toxic," Doctor Mike said.

Nurse John agreed, adding that the scrutiny could even reach the point of cancellation if a candidate does not meet expectations.

The nurse cited Vanessa Hudgens, who was tapped as the Philippines' global tourism ambassador in 2023, recalling criticism she faced over her connection to the country.

"So really, it's the balancing of being supporting and also being negative. So it's really hard," Nurse John said.

News of the romance between Wurtzbach and Doctor Mike broke in early 2016, with both later confirming that they were dating.

Wurtzbach has been married to Scottish entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey since 2023.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista on Pia Wurtzbach: 'She is not my problem'

AMERICAN YOUTUBER

DOCTOR MIKE

PIA WURTZBACH
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