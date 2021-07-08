Kylie Padilla breaks silence over split with Aljur AbrenicaÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kylie Padilla is asking for respect from the public amid her breakup with actor husband Aljur Abrenica.

“Every family goes through a lot of challenges and sometimes we think that it is only the couple that goes through the ordeal. We forget the kids and people that are involved,” read the actress' statement sent to GMA News' today.

She said that she and Aljur are working on a co-parenting set-up for their two sons, Alas and Axl.

News broke out on the same day after her father, actor Robin Padilla, shared that she and Aljur have split. Robin divulged it on the YouTube vlog of talent manager/comedian Ogie Diaz.

She added that they are on the “process of recovering, healing, and moving on” in the past few months.

“All we need right now is respect—first and foremost on the decisions we have made as a family and respect for each and every member of our family—to Aljur who is the father of my two wonderful boys, most especially to Alas and Axl who are at this point very fragile, and to our families from both sides who have guided us along the way,” Kylie added.

The actress said that she and Aljur are working on a "healthy co-parenting relationship." They married in December 2018.

“We pray and hope that we will become better persons through this experience and will bring out the best in all of us. Thank you for your love and support,” she said.

