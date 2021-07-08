Robin Padilla confirms Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica split; threatens Aljur

MANILA, Philippines — Both actors Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica remain mum on the confirmation of Kylie's father, actor Robin Padilla, that they have separated.

Abrenica did not open up about his father-in-law's revelation at today's Viva presscon for his newest movie "Nerisa."

News broke out today about the couple's breakup after Robin spoke about it in his guesting in talent manager/comedian Ogie Diaz's vlog.

Robin said as a way of conversing with his daughter, he asked her if she was alright. Robin said Kylie usually says she is fine. But her answer changed lately.

"Ito, noong tinanong ko siya ulit, 'Anak, agrabyado ka ba?' 'Hindi, Pa, ako ang nakipaghiwalay," Robin revealed.

When he prodded if there was a third party, Robin said there was supposedly.

"Meron daw e. Eh, imposible ba 'yun? Hindi imposible 'yun. 'Yun ang sinasabi ko kay Kylie. Lalake 'yan," Robin replied.

Robin understands their situation as he also found himself put in the same place as Aljur's many times. But he also understands Kylie's decision because women are no longer the "martyrs" that they used to be.

"Hindi na uso mga martir ngayon e. Tanggapin natin 'yun. Wala na tayo doon. 'Yan ang unang-una kong sinabi kay Kylie, 'Lalake 'yung asawa mo. Pasalamat ka nga alam mong lalake.' Eh wala. Hindi daw niya kaya," Robin added.

The action star did not want to intervene in the marital issues of his daughter and son-in-law and leaves it up to them to fix it.

He'll only be forced to act when their quarrel turns physical. Robin also reiterated that he does not expect for Aljur to say sorry to him.

"Wala. Hindi na kailangan. Baduy nu'n, pare. Mag-sorry ka kung sinaktan mo ng pisikal kasi iba 'yun. P***, huntingin kita, Aljur. 'Wag na 'wag mong gagawin sa anak ko 'yun. Hindi ko sinaktan 'yung batang 'yan. Wag mong gagawin 'yun pare," he warned.

It's all in a stride for Robin who has figured in several scandals involving women other than the one he was supposed to be with at a specific time.



"'Yung mga ganyang-ganyan na babae, natatawa pa ako diyan. Sa panahon ngayon? 'Wag na tayong maglokohan pare. Di ako naniniwala na merong lalake na makakatanggi sa tukso," Robin shared.

He's also averse to the idea of Kylie asking him to talk to Aljur about their situation.

"Hindi ako papayag. Anong sasabihin ko kay Aljur? Gago ka ba't ka nambabae. E ano sasabihin sa akin ni Aljur? 'Bakit kayo, Pa, hindi ba kayo nambabae?' Pucha, ayoko masagot nu'n. Mapapahiya ako doon," he answered while laughing.

Robin believes the couple are still on good terms as he saw them speaking with each other last Father's Day. He also thinks that if ever they decide to get back together, they should not let their status hanging for a long time.