Noynoy Aquino's exes Bernadette Sembrano, Korina Sanchez remember the late ex-president

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcasters Bernadette Sembrano and Korina Sanchez remembered their common ex-boyfriend, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

In her DZMM radio program, Bernadette said that Noynoy was a very simple man.

“At that time po kasi, congressman pa lang siya noon sa Tarlac. Simpleng simple lang. Meron siyang isang driver, isang bodyguard, pero madalas siya ang nagmamaneho ng sasakyan,” Bernadette said.

“Ayaw niyang umeeksena. Kapag may mga ganap sa okasyon, makikita mo 'yung awkwardness kapag siya ang nabibigyan ng attention. Hindi niya rin gusto na siya ang nakapronta,” she added.

The “TV Patrol” host said that Noynoy was more of her mom Cory than his sister Kris.

“Siguro kung ika-characterize natin 'yung kanyang pagkakatao, siguro 'yung pagiging maboka ni Senator Ninoy, nakuha siguro ni Kris Aquino. Si PNoy mas nakuha niya 'yung trait ng mama niya na parang ayaw na umeeksena, mas mahiyain. 'Yung mas vocal, 'yun 'yung mas Kris Aquino,” she said.

Sanchez, meanwhile, took to Instagram and paid respect to the former chief executive.

“Sad day. Gone too soon. Many presidents have come and gone. But PNOY I knew. Thank you for your friendship. Most of all, gratitude for service to our country. Godspeed. Bon voyage. Be happy in eternity with your parents, your fellow Filipino heroes,” she said.

In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s Slam Book, Korina said that she believed in second chances.

“Defends on the circumstance, but, yes I believe in second chances,” she said.