Jaydaâ€™s parents advise her to be patient in love, career

Jayda's parents advise her to be patient in love, career
Making it on her own is a challenge that the unica hija of Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza has to face after becoming a Kapamilya artist. ‘I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be associated with my parents. Some people like to see it like there’s a lot of comparison and things like that. Pero sa ‘kin, parents and child shouldn’t be pitted against each other. ‘Coz we’re so different as artists. And I have so much respect for them.
Jayda's parents advise her to be patient in love, career

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Charmie Joy Pagulong (The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Following in the musical footsteps of her parents Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza is no surprise. Making it on her own, however, is a challenge that Janelle Amanda “Jayda” Loyola Avanzado has to face after becoming a Kapamilya artist. Dingdong and Jessa’s 18-year-old unica hija will take into account the “little nuggets of wisdom” her parents had taught her while growing up.



“‘Wag kang magmadali,” was one of the constant reminders on love, life and music Jayda would get from parents, as she shared with The STAR in a virtual media conference.



“In terms of love, ‘wag kang magmadali,” said Jayda. “Marami na rin nagtatanong kung pwede na bang mag-boyfriend or magpaligaw. Ako talaga sa akin, the right person will come at the right time. I wait on God’s perfect timing. Ako talaga sa ngayon, nakatutok talaga sa karera ko.”



“Sometimes, I even think, do I have enough time for myself?” she also wondered. But, Jayda emphasized on the quality time she would like to spend with the right person, when the time comes, and with her friends. “‘Pag dating ng panahon na yun, gusto kong mabigyan din ng oras yung tao na yun. When it comes to friends, I really value quality time. I wanna be able to give that (also) to that person.”



On life, mom and dad would tell Jayda to “be careful of who you trust, be discerning and be realistic,” especially in the industry dealings. “You have to look at the world in that way. That goes for (things in) showbiz din po. So many things happen in life and sometimes things don’t go your way. But at the end of the day, kailangan lumaban ka.”



With music, Dingdong would advise her to be patient with her craft and keep working hard. “When it comes to songs, now that I am growing up, I savor notes more, I savor the songs more. At mas naiintindihan ko ‘yung kinakanta ko. Yung ‘wag kang magmamadali, it works.”



“Ang dami-dami pong talented na tao dito sa industriyang ito,” she continued, “the thing that separates the good people (from) amazing and exceptional people is how hard they work to achieve their dreams and goals.”



Jayda’s favorite songs from her parents are Dingdong’s Maghihintay Sa ‘Yo due to its “sincerity” and “simplicity” and Jessa’s Ikakasal Ka Na and Di Ba’t Ikaw. “It’s a weird combination (Jessa’s tracks),” according to her, but she liked the style and overall composition of the songs.



The young singer-songwriter believes her appreciation for music started when she was still in her mother’s womb. “Feeling ko nung nasa tiyan pa lang ako ng nanay ko, naririnig ko na yung music nila. For real though, they used to play to me music when I was still in my mom’s womb. I guess it’s no surprise that I really got into music. Naging hilig ko talaga ang music.”



Jayda reminisced how mom and dad would bring her with them in their tour. “So I grew up on tour with my parents,” she said. “I was a tour baby. Bitbit nila ako kahit saan-saan sa America. And at that time, akala ko talaga normal yun. Na lahat ng mga bata, sumasama sa mga magulang nila. Siyempre kasi nag-iisang anak lang ako. So I guess that was my definition of normal.”



“Pero nung pumasok na ako sa regular school, tapos meron minsan yung mga nanay ng mga kaklase ko, yung iba teachers ko nagsasabi na, ‘Fan ako ng parents mo,” Jayda said that was the point when she realized she had famous parents.



Like kids of showbiz icons, Jayda would also like to make her own mark. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be associated with them,” she said. “Some people like to see it like there’s a lot of comparison and things like that. Pero sa ‘kin, parents and child shouldn’t be pitted against each other. ‘Coz we’re so different as artists. And I have so much respect for my parents. Lahat ng mga pinaghirapan nila na mga achievements nila, I wouldn’t wanna say anything to diminish that. It’s just an addition to me na andami kong natutunan sa kanila.”



The audience will get to see more of Jayda as she holds her first-ever major digital concert titled Jayda in Concert on June 26, 8 p.m. with a re-run on June 27 at 10 a.m. It will also feature her single M.U. (Malabong Usapan) with mom Jessa and new singer KD Estrada as guests.



“They can really see a different side of Jayda,” she shared. “Seeing me hopefully in my full element. Kind of a whole 360 of what I have to offer as an artist. Showing what I can do and especially some of the things I haven’t been able to do before which I will be able to showcase in this concert.”



Presented by ABS-CBN Events and Phenomenal Entertainment, the show will be directed by Frank Mamaril with Iean Iñigo as musical director.



(Tickets for Jayda in Concert are now available on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV for P499. KTX also offers limited VIP tickets for P799, which include exclusive access to the VIP party with Jayda via Zoom.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

