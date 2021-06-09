




































































 




   







   















'Trese' director admits 'marketing strategy' to 'vandalize' billboards
'Vandalized' 'Trese' billboards
'Trese' director admits 'marketing strategy' to 'vandalize' billboards

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — "Brilliant, next level marketing!" Many netizens praised what they thought was the marketing and promo for the upcoming original Netflix anime series "Trese."



But actually, over the weekend, billboards and posters of the series were seen vandalized with some being torn apart. Hours after, Netflix Philippines posted that they've found those who were responsible for the acts.





"Looks like we found the culprits...but don't be afraid. Trese's coming to let them know they can't mess with our city. Until then, careful where you tread and use #TabiTabiPo to keep the monsters at bay," read Netflix Philippines' post.



The grainy clips showed a winged creature that looked like a gigantic bat hovering over one of the vandalized billboard while a dwarf-like creature with red eyes was seen tearing a poster. A group of masked creatures were seen climbing over a huge billboard. The camera then zoomed in at one of them with his red eyes glowing.



Some netizens praised the marketing effort.



"THE PROMO OMG LUV THE EFFORT," wrote @gabdocena.



Netizen @seonhokim9 shared the same sentiment. "Kudos to Marketing & Creative Team of this project! ANG GAGALING NYO!!"



One netizen asked if he could see the same effort in other parts of the country.



"Dont be shy netflix ph put some billboards on (sic) visayas + mindanao too," @kerubbbin replied to the trending post.



Others suggested that the effort is inspired by the weekly trending Sunday magazine show "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho." One even mused if it's possible to do a collaboration with the popular show.



"KAKANOOD NIYO YAN NG KMJS. HAHAHAHA," @HisWooliness said.



User @fragilesea shared a possible idea. "This marketing team took it next level! Gawin niyo pa next level. Have a Jessica Soho episode about this mystery. Hahahaha."



Showrunner and director Jay Oliva tweeted about the trending clips.



"Please whomever was responsible to leave the billboards alone! Folded hands#TreseOnNetflix #TabiTabiPo #LexandOtis #AswangVandalism," he wrote.



At Tuesday's virtual presscon, he admitted it was all part of the "amazing" plans. He and Tanya Yuson, one of the writers, were mostly just involved with the series' actual production.



"A couple of months ago, they showed us the plans and it was amazing. For me, I mean, I've been tweeting it and sharing some stuff. I am just playing dumb, you know, like 'OMG how could they do this to the billboards. Please don't do this.' I was hoping Netflix Philippines would just release a statement saying 'Please don't vandalize the billboards' and start to release the footage of who did it. But uh no. That's all Netflix marketing. Fantastic, you know," he shared.  



Adapted from the graphic novel written by Budjette Tan and illustrated by KaJO Baldisimo, "Trese" is set in Manila where the supernaturals live among unsuspecting humans. Authorities call on Alexandra Trese whenever cases of the weird and supernatural kind arise.



"Trese" premieres on Netflix on June 11 with six episodes. 



