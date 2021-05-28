Rabiya Mateo shuts down breakup rumors with long-time BF

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo dismissed breakup rumors with long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion.

In her boyfriend’s Instagram account, the Ilongga beauty queen commented on Neil’s Instagram post.

Neil posted a photo of himself in Matabungkay, Batangas and captioned it with "vacSEAnated" with a wave emoji.

Rabiya commented on Neil's post, to the delight of her fans.

"Payat siya eh," Rabiya wrote.

The beauty queen's comment garnered over 2,000 likes as of writing, giving relief to her fans.

Neil then replied to Rabiya: "Sinegwelas for days."

Break up rumors between the two began when Neil deleted all their photos on his Instagram account.

Rabiya also posted a video of former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette.

She, however, set the record straight, saying that they are only friends and workmates.

In her Instagram account, Rabiya posted a photo of her with Andre in her IG story, saying there’s no malice between them.

Rabiya wrote the captions “#Friends” “#Workmates,” “#NoMalice” and “#ImNotAvailable” in the story.

Romantic rumors between the two surfaced after Rabiya and Andre were seen together before and after the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

