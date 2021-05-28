




































































 




   







   















Rabiya Mateo shuts down breakup rumors with long-time BF
Rabiya Mateo with long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion
Rabiya Mateo shuts down breakup rumors with long-time BF

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo dismissed breakup rumors with long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion. 



In her boyfriend’s Instagram account, the Ilongga beauty queen commented on Neil’s Instagram post. 



Neil posted a photo of himself in Matabungkay, Batangas and captioned it with "vacSEAnated" with a wave emoji. 



Rabiya commented on Neil's post, to the delight of her fans. 



"Payat siya eh," Rabiya wrote. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Neil John Fel (@neilow)








 



The beauty queen's comment garnered over 2,000 likes as of writing, giving relief to her fans.



Neil then replied to Rabiya: "Sinegwelas for days."



Break up rumors between the two began when Neil deleted all their photos on his Instagram account. 



Rabiya also posted a video of former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette.



She, however, set the record straight, saying that they are only friends and workmates. 



In her Instagram account, Rabiya posted a photo of her with Andre in her IG story, saying there’s no malice between them. 



Rabiya wrote the captions “#Friends” “#Workmates,” “#NoMalice” and “#ImNotAvailable” in the story. 



Romantic rumors between the two surfaced after Rabiya and Andre were seen together before and after the 69th Miss Universe pageant.



RELATED: Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

