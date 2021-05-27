Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo set the record straight on what really goes on between her and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette.

In her Instagram account, Rabiya posted a photo of her with Andre in her IG story, saying there’s no malice on their friendship.

Rabiya wrote the captions “#Friends” “#Workmates,” “#NoMalice” and “#ImNotAvailable” in the story.

Romantic rumors between the two surfaced after Rabiya and Andre were seen together before and after the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

The rumors heightened after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Rabiya’s long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion deleted all photos of Rabiya in his Instagram account, speculating that a breakup might have occured.

Rabiya admitted after winning the Miss Universe Philippines pageant last October that she had a long-time boyfriend.

“We’ve been dating for six years. He’s my first boyfriend... We’ve been together since college. I can make a man stay!” she said.

