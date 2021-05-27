




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette
Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo and former PBB housemate Andre Brouillette 
Andre Brouillette via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 12:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo set the record straight on what really goes on between her and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette.



In her Instagram account, Rabiya posted a photo of her with Andre in her IG story, saying there’s no malice on their friendship. 



Rabiya wrote the captions “#Friends” “#Workmates,” “#NoMalice” and “#ImNotAvailable” in the story. 



Romantic rumors between the two surfaced after Rabiya and Andre were seen together before and after the 69th Miss Universe pageant. 



The rumors heightened after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Rabiya’s long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion deleted all photos of Rabiya in his Instagram account, speculating that a breakup might have occured. 



Rabiya admitted after winning the Miss Universe Philippines pageant last October that she had a long-time boyfriend. 



“We’ve been dating for six years. He’s my first boyfriend... We’ve been together since college. I can make a man stay!” she said.



RELATED: Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANDRE BROUILETTE
                                                      RABIYA MATEO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A video of Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto eating “isaw” has been viral on social media. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was seen bonding with former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Andre Brouillette amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It's still six months to the next Miss Universe edition but countries are already agog in selecting or appointing their representatives....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Ruby Rodriguez revealed that she’s now working at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, Cal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban found herself at the end of criticism after ranting against the Red Cross. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Danica Sotto penned an appreciation post for husband Marc Pingris who recently announced his retirement after an illustrious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Netflix announces 'Money Heist' Part 5 release dates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Netflix announces 'Money Heist' Part 5 release dates


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Streaming giant Netflix finally announced the release date of the much anticipated Part 5 of “La Casa de Papel,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann Santos still open to do reunion project with Piolo Pascual, but not 'Doctor Foster'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judy Ann Santos still open to do reunion project with Piolo Pascual, but not 'Doctor Foster'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos revealed that she’s still open for the reunion project with former on-screen partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos refused to answer if the lead role of “The Broken Marriage Vow” was offered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morissette vows to put out more music after wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morissette vows to put out more music after wedding


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Morissette Amon cannot tell yet the exact date of her wedding.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with