Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she wanted to settle in Los Angeles, California but her husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan will never leave the Philippines.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a photo of Los Angeles, saying that the place is back to normal again.

“My gosh. Being here makes it seem like Covid is a lot farther away than it ever was. I love the weather now (it’s cold), and aside from seeing people wearing masks and not being able to watch movies at cinemas, eating at restaurants tables apart, it almost feels like life is normal again...” she wrote.

The “Megastar” said she could live forever in LA but her family will stay someplace else.

“I love being 'home' here. Though I lived in Boston for a year++ and love New York, the West Coast has always felt like home to me since I was a little girl. I could live here forever,” Sharon said.

“Kiko would NEVER leave the Philippines no matter what though. I could. In a heartbeat! Sorry na lang life is short. Kakie will continue her studies in New York this year, God-willing. Miel will probably follow in a couple of years. Though these two daughters of mine are just as Nationalistic as their father. My Miguel however, wants to live here with me. KC got her green card long before I did. Patay at iba-iba kami! Ngek,” she added.

Sharon also shared that she received her first dose of Moderna vaccine.

“Vaccinated! Got my first dose of Moderna Vaccine! Thank you so much, Nurse Trixia!!!” she said.

