CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy
Hollywood stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.
Instagram/culkamania and brendasong

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's a baby boy for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

Esquire reported on April 12 that the "Changeland" co-stars welcomed their first child, Dakota, on April 5 in Los Angeles.

"We're overjoyed," was the couple's brief statement about the arrival of their firstborn. They named him after Macaulay's older sister, Dakota, who died in 2008.

Romance rumors about the actors surfaced in 2017.

Brenda posted a moving birthday greeting for Macaulay on her Instagram on Aug. 27, 2020 for the latter's 40th birthday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

"I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," she wrote, referring to Macaulay as the "unicorn that I never thought could exist".

Both actors were child stars. Macaulay rose to fame in the classic movie series, "Home Alone". Brenda is famous for portraying London Tipton in the Disney Channel series "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody". 

BRENDA SONG MACAULAY CULKIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gloria in Excelsis
Gloria in Excelsis
By Danny Dolor | 15 hours ago
Remember When? revisits, in a manner of speaking, the Juancho Gutierrez-Gloria Romero wedding on Sept. 24, 1960. This column...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I loved him': Bea Alonzo reveals John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak
'I loved him': Bea Alonzo reveals John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak.
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson gets bashed after posting 'revenge' quote
Gerald Anderson gets bashed after posting 'revenge' quote
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users were on a rampage against Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson after he posted a quote that appears to be a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Hotter than the stifling 40-degree summer heat
Hotter than the stifling 40-degree summer heat
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
First, a disclaimer: The forthcoming teleserye Init sa Magdamag has nothing to do with the 1983 Viva movie directed by Laurice...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza slam basher who threatened to harm daughter
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza slam basher who threatened to harm daughter
By Jan Milo Severo | 42 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino and partner Trina Candaza called out a social media user threatened to harm their baby Mith...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeline Quinto survives COVID-19
Angeline Quinto survives COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has completed her self-quarantine and now tested negative for COVID-19. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig
Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto thanked Kapamilya actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis for donating P1 million for the city’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Rabiya bring home the country&rsquo;s 5th Miss U crown?
Will Rabiya bring home the country’s 5th Miss U crown?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Hope springs eternal.
Entertainment
fbfb
Dr. Mikey Bengzon shares basic health protocols
Dr. Mikey Bengzon shares basic health protocols
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Dr. Mikey Bengzon, MD, FPOA, MBAH is currently the OIC of the Philippine Orthopedic Center, and a member of the Department...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with