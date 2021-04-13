Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy

MANILA, Philippines — It's a baby boy for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

Esquire reported on April 12 that the "Changeland" co-stars welcomed their first child, Dakota, on April 5 in Los Angeles.

"We're overjoyed," was the couple's brief statement about the arrival of their firstborn. They named him after Macaulay's older sister, Dakota, who died in 2008.

Romance rumors about the actors surfaced in 2017.

Brenda posted a moving birthday greeting for Macaulay on her Instagram on Aug. 27, 2020 for the latter's 40th birthday.

"I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," she wrote, referring to Macaulay as the "unicorn that I never thought could exist".

Both actors were child stars. Macaulay rose to fame in the classic movie series, "Home Alone". Brenda is famous for portraying London Tipton in the Disney Channel series "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody".