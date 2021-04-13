'I’m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino admitted that she’s partly to blame if her sons Josh and Bimby were affected in the bashing on them on social media.

In her official Facebook page, Kris posted a video and vowed to limit showing her sons on social media.

“I’m partly to blame kung nadamay man ang mga anak ko. I can never shield them fully because from the time they were born, I was already Kris but I can choose what I can show you,” Kris said.

The controversial actress said she observes normal people on how they post their children online.

“They post birthdays. They post trips. They post ‘pag nag-graduate ang mga anak. They post milestone moments. So that’s the decision I made, ‘yon ang ipapakita ko sa inyo,” she said.

Kris added that she will not hide Bimby and Josh from the public but will just give them “enough privacy.”

“You will still see them dun sa mga events na mga regular na tao. ‘Yon ang mga nilalabas nila e so nire-review ko. They will have enough privacy but you cannot see them as often as you used to,” she said.

Last month, Kris considered moving to Tarlac after Josh and Bimby were heavily attacked on social media by bashers.

“I leave you with this, my mom warned me—I’ll always have to do twice the effort as everyone else because all you now see is my fame, my name, and my perceived wealth.” she stated. “Trust me when I say, I will study, immerse, and I will win your approval because I worked harder than what is demanded,” she said last month.