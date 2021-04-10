CHINESE NEW YEAR
'I loved him': Bea Alonzo reveals John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in a script reading in Makati last Valentine's Day 2020.
Art Fair Philippines, Ayala Land Inc., Make It Makati/Released

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak. 

In her interview with G3 San Diego for Metro Entertainment magazine, Bea said he loved John Lloyd. 

“I loved him. Parang hindi ko lang ma-define when exactly,” Bea said. 

“Syempre fan-ey lang ako di' ba? And when you’re a fan, you love that person. So from fan-ey ako ng ‘Tabing Ilog’ to we became a love team. At that time, it was that and then it has transitioned to syempre a crush, and then nagpapadala ka sa mga holding hands. First (cinematic and real) kiss ko siya and so parang ganon, and then of course he disappointed me. Hindi ko alam may girlfriend na pala siya,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bea said that she thought she and John Lloyd were in a relationship back then until John Lloyd told her that he has a girlfriend. 

“Akala ko parang kami na. Tapos biglang sinabi niya sa'kin, may girlfriend na pala siya,” she said. 

The blockbuster movie actress said that her love for John Lloyd evolved into different forrms. 

“Hindi ko alam kung saan ‘yun natapos and then naging friends na kami. Alam mo 'yung ganito sya eh, 'yung love nag-ta-transition siya into different forms. The love has always been there but I can’t tell you because I can’t speak for him. So I cannot tell you when it’s stronger or when it’s not. I can only speak for myself. Ngayon, feeling ko we’re at that point where, feeling ko, it goes beyond romance to me ah,” Bea said. 

When asked if it’s possible for her and John Lloyd to finally be in a relationship, Bea answered affirmative. 

“Hindi ko sinasabing open ako, but I’m not married and he’s not married, so yeah. Pero sana hindi. It’s just going to be that unfulfilled love story,” she said. 

