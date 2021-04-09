Will there be a sequel to Paano ang Pangako?

The IdeaFirst Company and Cignal Entertainment made a remarkable first on Philippine TV last April 3 when televiewers were treated to the marathon finale episodes of Paano ang Pangako? aired on TV5.

It was a straight five-hour viewing fare — from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. — yet it didn’t feel like you’ve been glued to the TV set that long. Paano ang Pangako? all the more proved that there’s truth to the saying, time flies fast when you’re having fun and, in this case, super emotionally affected. The soap, directed by Eric Quizon, had the audience glued to their seats, not wanting to miss any scene. I, myself, didn’t expect to be hooked on it because, initially, my intention was to only watch the first few scenes so I could relate to what the cast members and story creator-cum-executive producer Jun Lana were saying during the virtual media conference four days prior to the airing of the soap’s concluding episodes.

Both direk Jun and IdeaFirst head Perci Intalan expressed delight over the positive feedback from viewers of Paano ang Pangako?, the continuation of Paano ang Pasko? that had gripped the audiences and left them wanting for more.

“The initial plan was to air a Christmas special through Paano ang Pasko?, but fans and the network realized that the story was so rich it can go beyond six weeks, so we extended well into the first quarter of 2021 with Paano ang Pangako?,” said Perci.

The brilliant acting performances of cast members Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, Bing Loyzaga, Desiree del Valle, Beauty Gonzales, Elijah Canlas, Miles Ocampo, John Lapus, Mel Martinez, Kyle Velino, Adrianna So and Matt Evans, among others, all the more made the plot interesting scene after scene. Thus, its heartwarming ending only led to the question: Will there be a new chapter?

Direk Jun said, “You know, we always surprise our audiences, kahit sarili namin sinu-sorpresa namin. And when we started this, it’s just supposed to be a special and because it gained following, we were asked, kung kaya siyang sundan. And you know, masyadong hitik ‘yung k’wento ng bawat character dito, buong-buo sila kaya ang daming p’wedeng puntahan ng kwento.

“So anytime that they ask us to extend the show, it’s definitely gonna be easy for us kasi nai-planta namin, napakaraming back stories sa mga characters noon at marami pa siyang p’wedeng puntahan.”

Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan portrays Faith, the matriarch of the Aguinaldo family

However, direk Jun couldn’t confirm anything yet given the factors that must be considered. “Well, right now, one of the points of our discussion is how we can keep everyone safe. How can we congregate again, knowing that all of us are in the middle of the (pandemic) situation? Even most of our projects are on hold because we want to make sure that everyone is safe. May isang pelikula akong natapos bago mag-karoon ng lockdown dati. Unfortunately, we lost one of the key players in our crew and I don’t want it to happen again.

“So, first, I want to make sure that everyone is safe and when everything is clear, then that’s the only time we will continue telling stories. I don’t want to force things that would put us in a compromising situation. I mean, it’s also a disservice to our audience,” he said.