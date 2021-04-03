CHINESE NEW YEAR
'She blew me away': French actress Eva Green shows admiration for Chai Fonacier
French actress Eva Green with Filipino actress Chai Fonacier
Eva Green via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — French actress Eva Green showed her admiration for Filipino actress Chai Fonacier. 

In her Instagram account, the international actress posted a photo of her with Chai. 

“My fabulous co-star, @chaifonacier and I from the film we are shooting, NOCEBO directed by the amazing @lorcanfinnegan,” Eva captioned the post. 

The actress then said that the Filipino indie star is a great actress and an incredible partner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Chai is truly a great actress with extraordinary depth and sensitivity and she was an incredible partner - she blew me away,” she said. 

Chai joined international film stars Eva and Mark Strong in a pyschological thriller "Nocebo” directed by Lorcan Finnegan.

She will be playing a Filipino caregiver who will use folk healing on Eva's character who has a mysterious disease. The movie is the first co-production between the Philippines and Ireland.

Chai is known for her roles in "Miss Bulalacao" in 2015 and "Patay na si Hesus" in 2017, for which she won Best Supporting Actress for both films.

RELATED: Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green

