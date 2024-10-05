Teves brother seeks Negros Oriental governor’s post

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Pryde Henry Teves, brother of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, is running for governor of Negros Oriental under the Liberal Party (LP).

Accompanied by Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo and other LP party members, Teves filed yesterday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor at the Negros Oriental office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

He will challenge incumbent Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria.

Teves served as governor for only three months before being unseated in 2022 after the Comelec ruled in favor of then governor Roel Degamo, who was killed with nine others in an attack by gunmen on March 4, 2023 at his home in Pamplona town.

In an interview with reporters during his filing of COC, Teves said he is seeking to reclaim his position and continue the initiatives he started during his previous term.

He took his oath as LP member on Oct. 2 before Remollo, who is running for congressman in the province’s second district.

Asked about the cases filed against him, Teves said he would face all of them as he “will never run away from the charges.”

Teves was released from police custody in June after posting P600,000 bail in connection with the charges for terrorism financing.

In July last year, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves, his brother dismissed congressman Arnolfo and 11 others as terrorists.

Arnolfo Teves, who is still in Timor-Leste, faces multiple counts of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder in connection with Degamo’s killing.

The Timor-Leste Court of Appeals earlier granted the Philippines’ request for the extradition of Teves. However, the court required more items last month for the extradition, delaying the return.