Dionne Monsanto reveals spending only P300 on wedding gown

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya actress Dionne Monsanto revealed that she only spent P300 on her gown during her recent wedding with now husband Ryan Stadler. 

In her Instagram account, Dionne posted a photo of herself wearing the wedding gown. 

“I spent 300 pesos on my wedding dress!” she wrote. 

“The bottom part of my dress is my Something Old. It was a thoughtful gift from my sister @travelfoodfinds a year ago. The corset top is something I bought from an online shop in the Philippines for less than Php 300 (6 CHF),” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dionne M. Stalder (@dionne)

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said that as she got older, she realized that love and respect from other people are more important than material ones. 

“As I’ve gotten older, I realize more and more that things are just things. That I don’t need a lot to be happy. That love & respect from people I love are more important than any material possession,” she said.

The couple got married on March 12 in Switzerland. They have been together since 2018.

She announced last February that she would be retiring from showbiz to live in Switzerland with Ryan. 

