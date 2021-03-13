CHINESE NEW YEAR
'New vixen in town': Netflix releases teaser with AC Bonifacio on 'Riverdale'
AC Bonifacio, Madelaine Petsch
AC Bonifacio via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2021 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — International streaming site Netflix released the trailer of Kapamilya dancer AC Bonifacio on the newest season of "Riverdale", saying there’s a new vixen in town. 

In its Facebook page, the streaming platform posted a video of AC dancing with Cheryl Blossom portrayed by Madelaine Petsch.

“There’s a new vixen in town. Three cheers for AC Bonifacio! Can’t wait to catch her in the latest episode of 'Riverdale',” Netflix wrote. 

In her Instagram account, AC said she’s grateful for the opportunity to be a cast member of the teen show. 

“It’s finally out! RIVERDALE On Netflix!! So grateful for this amazing opportunity. @madelame was so so talented, I was in awe the whole time! and ofcourse @vanessamorgan who is sooo so pretty and professional despite her being pregnant,” AC wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another post, the “Dance Kids” winner showed her appreciation to Madelaine. 

“The coolest @madelame,” she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

AC recently said that she auditioned for the role last year while she was in Canada. She has returned to the country and currently seen on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

