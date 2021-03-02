CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
Janus Del Prado shared a meme about Ellen and Derek's alleged budding romance.
Janus Del Prado via Instagram, screenshot

John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz chose to be happy amid reports of the relationship between ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay.

In his verified Facebook page, John Lloyd posted a photo of him with his new clean look.

 

Choose to be happy.

Posted by John Lloyd Cruz on Monday, March 1, 2021

 

“Choose to be happy,” the actor captioned the post.

Facebook users commented their praises to John Lloyd’s post.

“Looks good. That's shows a person is happy and contented with life that God has offered,” Roschel Emor commented.

“You deserve to be happy because you're a good man," Jenelyn Prandas commented.

John Lloyd’s ex-girlfriend Ellen, whom he has a son, Elias, recently admitted that she’s in a relationship with Derek.

Related: Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna

"May relasyon kami, oo," Derek said in a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Derek said that they really enjoy each other’s company and they feel a spark with each other.

"Uhm, tama ka, may spark talaga. Sobrang laking spark. We just really are enjoying each other’s company. Sobra. Like, walang dull moment,” he said.

John Lloyd, meanwhile, is busy filming his comeback movie “Servando Magdamag” written by Ricky Lee and directed by Lav Diaz.

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta was set yesterday (March 1) to start shooting her comeback film titled Revirginized for Viva Films after almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is thinking of surprising Shopee customers by personally delivering orders to...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Yorme Isko reminds son JD
What Yorme Isko reminds son JD
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The name should ring a bell.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban on Coco Martin: 'Masarap siyang pag-tripan'
Angelica Panganiban on Coco Martin: 'Masarap siyang pag-tripan'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban shared an interesting observation on her "Love or Money" leading man Coco Martin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban reiterates retirement from soap operas
Angelica Panganiban reiterates retirement from soap operas
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban remains firm on her decision to retire from doing teleseryes.
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Arjo Atayde is going to make girlfriend Maine Mendoza's birthday special this year by guesting on her show, "Daddy's Gur...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kingdom and the rise of &lsquo;K-zombie&rsquo; content in Netflix
Kingdom and the rise of ‘K-zombie’ content in Netflix
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
One of the most anticipated 2021 releases on Netflix is the zombie period series Kingdom’s spinoff, Kingdom: Ashin of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with