John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz chose to be happy amid reports of the relationship between ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay.

In his verified Facebook page, John Lloyd posted a photo of him with his new clean look.

“Choose to be happy,” the actor captioned the post.

Facebook users commented their praises to John Lloyd’s post.

“Looks good. That's shows a person is happy and contented with life that God has offered,” Roschel Emor commented.

“You deserve to be happy because you're a good man," Jenelyn Prandas commented.

John Lloyd’s ex-girlfriend Ellen, whom he has a son, Elias, recently admitted that she’s in a relationship with Derek.

"May relasyon kami, oo," Derek said in a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Derek said that they really enjoy each other’s company and they feel a spark with each other.

"Uhm, tama ka, may spark talaga. Sobrang laking spark. We just really are enjoying each other’s company. Sobra. Like, walang dull moment,” he said.

John Lloyd, meanwhile, is busy filming his comeback movie “Servando Magdamag” written by Ricky Lee and directed by Lav Diaz.