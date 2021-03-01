Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea Torres to a video of him with current girlfriend Ellen Adarna.

In his Instagram account, Derek posted a video where he and Ellen were in the bathroom greeting each other a good morning.

An Instagram user commented: “Andrea left the group.”

“Don’t be like that, please,” Derek wrote as response to an online user.

Derek and Ellen recently admitted that they are now in a relationship after weeks of romance rumors.

Related: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna reveal real relationship status

"May relasyon kami, oo," Derek said in a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Derek said that they really enjoy each other’s company and they feel a spark with each other.

"Uhm, tama ka, may spark talaga. Sobrang laking spark. We just really are enjoying each other’s company. Sobra. Like, walang dull moment,” he said.