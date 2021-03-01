Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea Torres to a video of him with current girlfriend Ellen Adarna.
In his Instagram account, Derek posted a video where he and Ellen were in the bathroom greeting each other a good morning.
An Instagram user commented: “Andrea left the group.”
“Don’t be like that, please,” Derek wrote as response to an online user.
Derek and Ellen recently admitted that they are now in a relationship after weeks of romance rumors.
"May relasyon kami, oo," Derek said in a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal.
Derek said that they really enjoy each other’s company and they feel a spark with each other.
"Uhm, tama ka, may spark talaga. Sobrang laking spark. We just really are enjoying each other’s company. Sobra. Like, walang dull moment,” he said.
