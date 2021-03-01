CHINESE NEW YEAR
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Derek Ramsay via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 9:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea Torres to a video of him with current girlfriend Ellen Adarna.

In his Instagram account, Derek posted a video where he and Ellen were in the bathroom greeting each other a good morning.

 

 

An Instagram user commented: “Andrea left the group.”

“Don’t be like that, please,” Derek wrote as response to an online user.

Derek and Ellen recently admitted that they are now in a relationship after weeks of romance rumors.

Related: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna reveal real relationship status

"May relasyon kami, oo," Derek said in a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Derek said that they really enjoy each other’s company and they feel a spark with each other.

"Uhm, tama ka, may spark talaga. Sobrang laking spark. We just really are enjoying each other’s company. Sobra. Like, walang dull moment,” he said.

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA
