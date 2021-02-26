Ella is more focused on creating â€˜happy contentâ€™ than minding bashers

Thanks to video-sharing social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, Ella Cruz is able to keep everyone, especially her followers, posted on what’s going on with her life and career.

The 24-year-old Viva artist has become more visible on social media last year during the height of the lockdown. Her young fans are glued to their gadgets watching her videos on TikTok. “It’s heartening to know that there are young followers, ‘yung mas maraming mga bata na TikTokers ngayon ay nakikilala ako.”

Her Instagram, with 5.4 million followers, is also flooded with comments appreciating her photos and videos. “Bashers are also around but I never mind them because I am focused on creating content for people who are happy with what I do.”

Anyone can be on social media but not everybody can create something that appeals to people. Ella said posting online does not have to be exaggerated.

“When creating content like doing TikTok, I just try to be myself and be happy. The Internet can be toxic kasi di ba maraming nababasang toxic stuff so I try to break the negative feeling by providing good vibes and I just want to share something relatable so that people will feel that they can connect with you.”

Many people rejoiced when Ella won an award in the dance tilt held in Indonesia last year before the pandemic hit globally. Dancing put her on the spotlight after impressing members of Blackpink in a dance event organized by a popular brand endorsed by the K-pop group.

“I was given the chance to represent the Philippines to be in the contest with Daphny (Red) and Eunice (Creuss) and during the time when we were dancing, the four members of Blackpink (Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa) were seated in front of us, watching us. It was really nerve-wracking,” recalled Ella who currently has 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ella said they went home with the Awesome Cover award and a boosted morale knowing that Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa gave their stamp of approval for their dancing skills. The four were spotted cheering and applauding during Ella’s performance that it became a trending topic on Twitter. “I’m really glad that Viva supported me in the event and I’m thankful for the experience. We didn’t want to disappoint the Filipinos.”

After renewing her management contract with Viva Artist Agency, Ella hopes to do more movies this year. Acting, she said, is her strength. “It paved the way for me to be recognized in showbiz industry that’s why aside from dancing, I am looking forward to do more acting projects.”

She added, “I am thankful to Viva for the trust that I can do more. Sila yung nag-inspire for me to try everything that I’ve never done before, especially in music. Dati, I was not comfortable in singing but they gave me the chance to excel in doing music to have my own timpla, kumbaga, since I am into dancing, I might as well have my own music that I dance to and at the same time promote to everyone.”

Ella is also proud that Viva is giving her projects that display her being an actress. Last year, she was named Cinemalaya’s Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film Edward.

“I have no particular role in mind but something that I don’t expect like Edward did. Mature roles are definitely fine but it doesn’t mean going sexy. There are really a lot of characters that are challenging to do. I’m looking forward to doing them.”

What is her advice to those who want to follow in her footsteps?

“Just be happy and do not put too much pressure on yourself because the right time will surely come. Just pray and do what you think is best. Plus, do not get easily affected by people who try to put you down,” she replied.