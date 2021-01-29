KC Concepcion apologizes for quarantine violations at Tim Yap's party

MANILA, Philippines — KC Concepcion has learned her lesson.

The singer-actress daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion took to Twitter and Instagram today to share her "learnings" after figuring in a controversial birthday bash in Baguio City last week.

"From now on, even if we all test PCR negative, I will mask up anytime I’m in a crowd, for extra safety. I hope we all remind each other to do so, too. Let’s learn (& relearn) the safety precautions the gov has put in place for us, so we can take care of each other.♥? Love to all," she wrote on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

In another post, she apologized for letting her guard down and violating quarantine protocols.

"I do agree that keeping a mask on and not letting our guards down is the least we citizens could do. I personally apologize for not having kept my mask on 100% of the time during a gathering. It has been 2 weeks since then and I hope we can move forward with lessons learned about safety protocols indoors or outdoors when in a crowd. I understand the panic. And I would react the same way," she said.

She was among the guests at Tim Yap's Cordilleran-themed party at the posh Baguio hotel, The Manor, last January 17.

The celebration went viral on January 26 when videos surfaced of Yap and his friends seen dancing close to each other and not practicing physical dancing. There were also guests who were snapped not wearing masks. KC was one of them.

Earlier today, Yap, KC and the wife Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong were fined P1,500 each for violating COVID-19 protocols. The P1,000 fine was for not wearing masks in a public place and the P500 fine for not observing physical distancing.

Magalong has tendered his resignation as contact tracing czar but Malacanang said that he remains in position.

While it has been a while for KC to be out in the spotlight as an actress, she has been active in her vlogs, Instagram and two-year-old jewelry business, Avec Moi.

"As I’ve learned, we can connect with each other and love each other, while still being extra careful for ourselves and one another," she said on Instagram.

"I let my guard down for 5 minutes- while I was vigilant 99% of the time, 99% is not enough. Moving forward... Take care out there everyone. We have a long way to go. Tomorrow is a new day."

