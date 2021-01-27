KOREAN WAVE
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
The original photo that has since been maliciously edited to appear that Maris Racal and Sue Ramirez were naked.
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal reacted over their photos that were edited to look nude on social media.

“NAKAKADIRI KA. SA LAHAT NG NAGSHARE NETO AT SA DEMONYO SA LUPA NA GUMAWA AT NAG EDIT NG KABABUYAN NA TO, NAKAKATAWA BA TO PARA SAINYO?!!!!” Sue said.

“Sa 8.1M followers ko, nakikiusap ako sainyo. Tulungan niyo ako na matapos na ang kulturang ito. Kulturang bumababoy sa mga kababaihan. Kulturang MAPANIRA. Kulturang KASUKLAM-SUKLAM,” she added.

"AT WAG TANGA PLS. Wag basta bastang naniniwala sa mga nakikita online. HINDI KAYO PINALAKING UTO UTO. Pls lang. Sumosobra na kayo. Sa mga nakakatanggap ng picture, siguro naman may delikadesa at respeto kayo enough to know na dapat hindi na kumalat pa ang PAMBABABOY na ito," Sue wrote, appealing to social media users to research first before falling prey to fake news.

Maris, meanwhile, shared her talent management agency Star Magic's statement in her Twitter account and asked for help to locate the culprit behind the edited pictures.

"Please help us find the person who edited these photos," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

"Gusto namin malaman saang FB group ito nagstart. THIS HAS TO STOP."

ABS-CBN’s talent arm Star Magic appealed to the public to stop spreading the fake nude photo of the Kapamilya actresses.

In a statement released on January 26, the network said they condemn the act of illegally manipulating photos of celebrities or anyone.

“It has come to our attention that maliciously edited images of our talents, Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal, have been circulating online. ABS-CBN and Star Magic condemn the act of illegally manipulating photos of celebrities or anyone, which is a form of gender-based online sexual harassment under RA 11313 or The Safe Spaces Act,” the statement read.

“We would like to appeal to everyone to stop sharing these fake photos on social media. The welfare of our talents is our top priority, and we intend to pursue legal action against the perpetrators and anyone who posts, distributes, or duplicates these images. Everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, even on social media,” it added.

RELATED: ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal

