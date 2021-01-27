ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has threatened legal action against those who fabricated naked photos of its talents Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal.

In a statement of ABS-CBN and its talent management arm Star Magic, the media network condemned the act against Sue and Maris, saying this constitutes harassment under Republic Act 11313 or The Safe Spaces Act.

Under the law, gender-based online sexual harassment includes:

Acts that use information and communications technology in terrorizing and intimidating victims through physical, psychological, and emotional threats

Unwanted sexual misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic and sexist remarks and comments online whether publicly or through direct and private messages

Invasion of victim’s privacy through cyberstalking and incessant messaging

Uploading and sharing without the consent of the victim

Any form of media that contains photos, voice, or video with sexual content

Any unauthorized recording and sharing of any of the victim’s photos, videos, or any information online

Impersonating identities of victims online or posting lies about victims to harm their reputation

Filing false abuse reports to online platforms to silence victims

"Nakarating sa amin ang malisyoso at edited na litrato ng aming mga Kapamilya sina Sue Ramirez at Maris Racal na kumakalat online," read ABS-CBN's Tuesday statement.

The network said they wouldn’t think twice about legally pursuing those who created, posted, spread or copied the edited nude photos.

"Nakikiusap kami sa lahat na itigil na ang pagkakalat ng mga pekeng litratong ito sa social media. Ang kapakanan ng aming talents ang pinakamahalaga sa amin, kaya naman hindi kami magdadalawang isip na gumamit ng ligal na aksyon laban sa mga gumawa nito at sa kaahit sinong magpo-post, mamamahagi, o kokopya ng mga litratong ito.”

Statement on Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal’s Fake Photos pic.twitter.com/idiGbri8TY — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) January 26, 2021

ABS-CBN denounced the manipulation of pictures of artists and any other individuals.

"Dapat ay tinatrato ang lahat nang may dignidad at respeto, kahit na sa social media."

The actresses have both called out the perpetrator as well as those helping to circulate the fake nudes.

Sue posted the original photo of her and Maris in bikinis to prove that the edited pictures are indeed “fake news.”

“Ewan ko ba kung anong dahilan at pinuputakte niyo kami ng ganito. 'Wag ko lang mahanap ang nagpapakalat ng kung ano-anong katarantaduhan na 'to. Ayoko na sanang magsalita pero ginagambala niyo ang katahimikan ng buhay ko. Umayos kayo. At 'wag tanga please. ‘Wag basta bastang naniniwala sa mga nakikita online. Hindi kayo pinalaking uto-uto,” Sue wrote to her followers.

“Sa mga nakakatanggap ng picture, siguro naman may delikadesa at respeto kayo enough to know na dapat hindi na kumalat pa ang pambababoy na ito.”

Maris, meanwhile, called to stop the harassment of women’s bodies.

“Kung sino man ang nag edit nun, wala kang utak. Itigil na ang pambabababoy ng katawan ng mga babae. Pagaari namin ‘to. 2021 na, manyak ka pa rin? Magbago na.”