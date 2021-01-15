'Hello Kapamilya!': Stars celebrate Janine Gutierrez's move to ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez surprised fans and pleased many of her showbiz friends when she posted a photo of her with a bouquet and donning shoulder-length hair on Friday, 15 January. Her caption read "Hello Kapamilya!" that came with the signature tri-colored heart emoji of ABS-CBN.

The Gawad Urian Best Actress for "Bala at Baril" is set to join "ASAP" as a host. She is also going to do a teleserye under Dreamscape Entertainment and a movie to be produced by Star Cinema.

Kapamilya celebrities gave Janine a warm welcome.

Angelica Panganiban commented: "Can't wait to work with you." While her aunt, Ruffa Gutierrez, posted the three heart eye emojis.

"Wooooooohooooo!!!! So happy for you!!!!" said Iza Calzado.

"Welcome Elise," added Enchong Dee.

Janine is the latest Gutierrez to join ABS-CBN. Her uncle, Richard Gutierrez, is currently seen on "Ang Probinsyano."

She had been with GMA-7 for the past 10 years since 2011 where she did several projects. These included "Legally Blind", "Victor Magtanggol", and "Dragon Lady".

Present with Janine during the contract signing were ABS-CBN group financial officer Rick Tan, chief operating officer of broadcast and head of Creative Programs, Inc. Cory Vidanes, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chairman Mark Lopez, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and her manager Leo Dominguez.