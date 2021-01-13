'Akala ko ba... Iâ€™m gay?': Derek Ramsay clarifies real score with Ellen Adarna

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay broke his silence after photos of him and actress Ellen Adarna spread on social media.

Derek said he just hosted a dinner party after he crossed paths with John Estrada last week.

“Lahat na lang, may issue sa akin. Akala ko ba, ayoko na sa babae and I’m gay?” he told Philippine Entertainment Portal in an interview.

Derek said the dinner party he hosted included John, Ellen, Ruffa Gutierrez and some of the production staff of the TV5 sitcom "John en Ellen," starring Ellen and John.

Derek said he never thought that those photos will spread rumors about his and Ellen's relationship status.

“Hindi ko na naisip 'yun, kasi alam mo naman ako, hindi naman ako nag-iisip ng ganyan, eh,” he said.

Derek recently broke up with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres after dating for over a year. The two confirmed their separation last November.

Ellen, meanwhile, split with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz. The two have a son named Elias.

