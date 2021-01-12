KOREAN WAVE
New year, new love? Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna spark romance rumors
Ellen and Derek getting cozy at Ruffa Gutierrez's party, as seen in Ruffa's IG story.
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

New year, new love? Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna spark romance rumors

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2021 - 3:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay and model-actress Ellen Adarna sparked romance rumors after getting cozy at a dinner party.

In Ruffa Gutierrez's Instagram account, the former beauty queen posted photos of Derek and Ellen in her account and IG story.

 

 

“Hanging out with my super fun neighbors @ramsayderek07 @maria.elena.adarna and Sky,” Ruffa wrote.

In one photo, Derek and Ellen were seen in a staring contest.

“Walang malisya,” Ruffa captioned the post.

Another video showed the two teasing each other, as Ellen seemed to lean in for a kiss.

Ruffa simply captioned it with "LOL."

Another photo showed Ellen with Derek's dad. "Close na sila," said Ruffa.

Derek recently broke up with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres after dating for over a year. The two confirmed their separation last November.

Ellen, meanwhile, broke up with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz. The two have a son named Elias. 

RELATED: From flirting to 'doggie': Ellen Adarna goes viral anew for relationship tips

