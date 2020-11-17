KOREAN WAVE
Imeldific: Internet users give mixed reactions to Imelda Marcos mention in 'The Crown'
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret mocking former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos.
'The Crown' via Netflix, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted on former First Lady Imelda Marcos’ special mention in the fourth and latest season of award-winning Netflix series “The Crown.”

Imelda was ridiculed in the show by Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter. As such, the former Ilocos Norte congresswoman was trending on Twitter yesterday morning. Internet users have varied reactions on the mention of Imelda and her infamous shoe collection in "The Crown."

 

 

“The creators of #TheCrownNetflix probably knew they have lots of fans here in the Philippines & for our additional enjoyment, they made fun of Imelda Marcos, who met Princess Margaret back in 1980,” a Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user said he loved how the royalty mocks "royal pretenders" in the show.

 

 

Some users, however, were offended at how the former First Lady was treated. For these Internet users, the series made fun not only of Imelda but how Filipinos speak English.

“As much as i hate imelda marcos and find her and absolute disgrace to the country, smth doesn’t feel right abt rich white monarchs laughing at the accent of someone from the third world,” a Twitter user said.

 

 

“Making fun Imelda Marcos ? More like, recognizing her as a rich person. What they are actually making fun of is how filipino speaks English,” wrote another netizen.

 

 

Another netizen asked how could the British royals presumably make fun of Imelda if their wealth allegedly also came from inhumane sources.

"That f____  #BritishRoyalFamily laughing to #ImeldaMarcos when their wealth came from long history of colonisation and slavery?" the Twitter user said.

 

 

The scene about Imelda can now be seen at the Episode 3 of "The Crown" Season 4 now streaming on Netflix. 

RELATED: Princess Margaret recalls meeting with Imelda Marcos in new 'The Crown' season

