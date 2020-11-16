Princess Margaret recalls meeting with Imelda Marcos in new 'The Crown' season

KOREAN WAVE
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 2:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former First Lady Imelda Marcos was ridiculed in the fourth and latest season of award-winning Netflix series “The Crown.”

In the show’s Season 4, Episode 3, Princess Margaret ridiculed Imelda’s way of speaking the English language.

 

"So there we are in Manila, in the middle of a state banquet, when who barges into the room? None other than Imelda Marcos. She makes a beeline straight for me, saying she’s desperate to show me her… wait for it..." said Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter.

"Shoe collection," Princess Anne, played by Erin Doherty, interrupted.

"Shell collection," Princess Margaret clarified.

Prince Philip, played by Tobias Menzies, said that Imelda probably tried to say "shoe," and Princess Margaret misunderstood it.

"No, I can assure you, it was seashells," Princess Margaret replied, which drew out laughter.

"So now the whole dinner party decants into a convoy of limousines, we’re rushed through the streets of Manila..." Princess Margaret continued.

It is not clear, however, if that really happened. But Princess Margaret really visited the country on April 2, 1980.

 

IMELDA MARCOS PRINCESS MARGARET THE CROWN
