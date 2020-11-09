KOREAN WAVE
After Netflix run, 'Barangay 143' to stream on PopTV
"Barangay 143" will be streaming on PopTV starting November 18.
Facebook/Barangay 143
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — After being one of the most watched titles in Netflix, Filipino anime series “Barangay 143” will be streamed on streaming platform PopTV starting November 18.

The anime series brought the country’s name to the global stage after its Netflix debut last month as it landed among the top 10 most watched titles.

 "We are very proud that again we have reached another first with 'Barangay 143,' and that is the first Filipino anime series to stream on Netflix. This has been enjoyed by millions of Filipinos nationwide during its free TV run and we believe other countries would enjoy it just as much as Filipinos did," August Media Holdings CEO Jyotirmoy Saha said.

Saha added that they are hoping the animated series would continue to entertain young viewers and inspire young Filipino animators.

"From the very start, we want to make Filipinos proud and to be able to share our story to the rest of the world, so we are just overwhelmed with all the positive feedback we are getting. 'Barangay 143' represents all of us," Synergy88 Entertainment Media "OO Jackeline Chua said.

Following positive feedback from Filipinos, clamor for its second season grew even more as avid fans demand producers to end its over one year of hiatus.

Prior to this, “Barangay 143” made the headlines as it won the Best 2D Animated Program and Best Theme Song (‘Alanganin’) categories at the recent Asian Television Awards. It was also proclaimed regional winner in the Best Animated Program, Best Drama Series, and Best Theme Song (‘Liga ng Buhay’) categories at the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

"Barangay 143" tells the story of young basketball player Bren Park, who came from Korea to search for his biological father in Manila, where he finds a new family in a team of misfits.

Filipino celebrities dubbed the characters in the series, including Migo Adecer, Julie Anne San Jose, Ruru Madrid and Kelley Day and seasoned actors John Arcilla, Cherie Gil, Edu Manzano, and Lorna Tolentino among others. Its original soundtrack also features OPM artists such as Gloc 9, Nina, Top Suzara, Kris Lawrence, Harlem Ty, Kevin Yadao, Krizza Neri and Willie Revillame.

