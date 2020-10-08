Single mom no more: Daughter announces Bettinna Carlos' engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Bettinna Carlos is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikki Eduardo.

Bettinna's daughter Gummy posted a photo on her Instagram with the picture of the engagement ring on her mom's hand.

“My mommy is engaged woohooo,” Gummy wrote.

Mikki also posted the same photo on Instagram and captioned it with a white heart emoji.

Bettinna posted a photo of the three of them and captioned it with family, love and prayer emojis.

Anj Eduardo, Mikki's sister, shared videos of his proposal for Bettinna.

As seen in the video clips posted on Anj's Instagram stories from yesterday to today, Bettinna and Mikki were dancing over a carpet of rose petals while being serenaded with romantic songs when Gummy approached the couple, prompting Mikki to go down on his knees and say: "I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

"And Gummy, I love you both," he added.

"Will you marry me?" he then told Bettinna, to which she said: "Of course, yes."

According to Bettinna, apart from Mikki's honesty, what she loves about her fiance is that he embraces her and her family's "uniqueness."

"One of the things I truly appreciate about Mikki is how he has embraced my family in all its uniqueness- my being a solo parent and having help who is family to us-who sits down with us during meals, whom we wait for to sit down so we can pray before we begin eating and who is involved in our conversations and diacussions," she said in a post.

Last August, Bettinna said Mikki is the man that she prayed for.

"For years I have prayed to the Lord for a man who 'is already who he should be' yung Okay na. Ayos na. 'Wala na kong babaguhin'. LORD puwede po ba KUNG MAAARI LANG NAMAN LORD yung ibibigay Mo po ung natrain mo na? Yung di ko na po kailangang turuan paano mamahalin at pakikisamahan ang anak ko???" Bettinna said in a post.

“And God gave us you. You are perfect FOR US, my Love. You are my answered prayer. A blessing from the Lord. I thank God for you everytime I remember you," she added.