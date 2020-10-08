Single mom no more: Daughter announces Bettinna Carlos' engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Bettinna Carlos is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikki Eduardo.
Bettinna's daughter Gummy posted a photo on her Instagram with the picture of the engagement ring on her mom's hand.
“My mommy is engaged woohooo,” Gummy wrote.
Mikki also posted the same photo on Instagram and captioned it with a white heart emoji.
Bettinna posted a photo of the three of them and captioned it with family, love and prayer emojis.
Anj Eduardo, Mikki's sister, shared videos of his proposal for Bettinna.
As seen in the video clips posted on Anj's Instagram stories from yesterday to today, Bettinna and Mikki were dancing over a carpet of rose petals while being serenaded with romantic songs when Gummy approached the couple, prompting Mikki to go down on his knees and say: "I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you."
"And Gummy, I love you both," he added.
"Will you marry me?" he then told Bettinna, to which she said: "Of course, yes."
According to Bettinna, apart from Mikki's honesty, what she loves about her fiance is that he embraces her and her family's "uniqueness."
"One of the things I truly appreciate about Mikki is how he has embraced my family in all its uniqueness- my being a solo parent and having help who is family to us-who sits down with us during meals, whom we wait for to sit down so we can pray before we begin eating and who is involved in our conversations and diacussions," she said in a post.
Thank you for embracing Yatch too, Love. Thank you for chatting with her, getting to know her also, appreciating her, thanking her for helping prepare our food and including her in our photos and meal prayers.? (kaya botong boto siya sayo eh!???? hahaha) Ladies, pray for a man whose heart embraces all. Who loves with no partiality, like Jesus.? #BeKki
Last August, Bettinna said Mikki is the man that she prayed for.
"For years I have prayed to the Lord for a man who 'is already who he should be' yung Okay na. Ayos na. 'Wala na kong babaguhin'. LORD puwede po ba KUNG MAAARI LANG NAMAN LORD yung ibibigay Mo po ung natrain mo na? Yung di ko na po kailangang turuan paano mamahalin at pakikisamahan ang anak ko???" Bettinna said in a post.
“And God gave us you. You are perfect FOR US, my Love. You are my answered prayer. A blessing from the Lord. I thank God for you everytime I remember you," she added.
Speaking of truth.... one of my answered prayers is that Mikki is a very truthful man. (So honest, madalas ikinapapahamak niya????) Ive always had an issue with lying or receiving incomplete truths. Yung pag di kumpleto yung account mo or may winiwithhold kang information, hurtful sakin yon and I turn suspicious. But Mikki displayed truthfulness from day 1. He established honesty and openness very early on. I remember a 7hour phone convo (highschool lang peg!) 1 week into being introduced (!!!) He confessed and shared with me his past his sins mistakes failures etc WITHOUT ME ASKING. VINOLUNTEER LANG NI KUYA! (Hanep. Lakas mo Love pag naaalala ko haha whew but seriously his boldness was admirable. Eeee I love you @mikki.e.eduardo ???????????? ) And his purpose was, so that I can gauge if I can accept him or not. If there is anything I cannot stomach... Im sure it was not easy for him to unpack his past to someone he hopes to still have after his confession. It was a risk if he will still be accepted after... But he was. I did accept him. But not because Im good/kind but because God worked in my heart. In fact mas nanaig yung gesture to initiate and expose himself than the things he confessed. His character surfaced.? And the thing is, my acceptance of him was not even because oh Im such a forgiving and kind person blah blah but because God reminded me that I too am just like Mikki. Ako rin makasalanan. Ako rin marumi. And just because my sins were "less" worse than his' doesnt place me in a higher position na para bang o mas malinis ako sayo... dahil hindi. Pareho lang kami. Wala kaming maipagmamalaki. BUT our gracious God, still blessed us to start something beautiful despite our ugly past.???? This photo was taken the first time we held hands. It was my turn to confess. I told him deep secrets I never told a soul. And I was struggling to even verbalize them. Para kong nabibilaukan at nanliliit. When he sensed that, he held my hand tighter and walked slower. He took my pace. That moment I felt like I was walking with Jesus. His quiet presence was so comforting. I did not feel condemned. Thats when I knew.???? Thank you Love for loving me like Jesus.? #BeKki
Hi Love @mikki.e.eduardo ! Remember this time????? We took this photo to remember the first time we saw a glaring difference (not in personality but theology, thats why it was such a surprise!!!) and we both reacted out of offense. Pareho tayong biglang naoffend we felt we were both being attacked! So much that I had to walk out (kasi nasa lobby tayo!) Literally kinailangan ko maglakad palabas ng building just to clear my head. And after one round around the compound and silent tears and you just listening to my "hurts" (na hirap na hirap ako iverbalize????) we finally sat down, RECOGNIZED each others FEELINGS, APOLOGIZED for how we hurt the other in how we reacted, and FORGAVE each other. There was one thing you said that sobered me up- "Isnt it beautiful that we think and process things differently? And still we arrive at the same conclusion?" HE. HE. HE. OO NGA NOH...? But Love you did something else that I knew in my heart, youre the man I really prayed for: YOU PATIENTLY LISTENED. Not to answer back, not to defend yourself. But TO UNDERSTAND me, my hurts, where I was coming from. Also you ACKNOWLEDGED my emotions. Hindi mo dinisregard ang feelings ko na baket ang sensitive mo bakit ang oa mo etc. You listened and RESPECTED how I felt. And you DID NOT JUDGE me for it.(To this day you have not judged my feelings as irrational as they may be or coming from my false assumptions o kathang isip at guniguni ko lang haha.????) This is something I also am learning from you Love- to receive peoples feelings and not judge them for it. Kasi lahat tayo may sugat. May galos. Iba iba tayo ng pinanggalingan, pinagdaanan, pananaw by which we perceive and receive things. I really appreciate how you take time and thought to consider the context and circumstances of every person. You give consideration to others so you can respond to their needs better. I thank God for you Love. That you are who you are-and I know its only because of Him in you.? (eeeeeee love you!????????????) So smiling na tayo here because we have already prayed and praised God for our difference, acknowledged it as beautiful and purposeful and embraced it as a blessing!? Apir, teammate!???? #BeKki
