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All systems go for MILO National Taekwondo Championships

Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 9:25am
All systems go for MILO National Taekwondo Championships
A player in red armor executes a head kick against an opponent.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The drive to develop the next generation of taekwondo champions continues as the Philippine Taekwondo Association stages the 2026 MILO National Taekwondo Championships this October.

The two-part national tournament is expected to draw around 3,500 young athletes from all affiliated chapters and branches across the country, including representatives from 20 regions and the National Capital Region.

The Kyorugi (Free Sparring) competition will be held from October 3-4 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, while the Poomsae (Forms) competition is set for October 11 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

MILO and the Philippine Taekwondo Association, under the leadership of Grandmaster Hong, have joined forces in supporting the development of Filipino youth. 

Through this partnership, the event has provided valuable support to its grassroots program, helping create opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills, discipline, and passion for taekwondo.

Grandmaster Hong, who has been at forefront of PTA’s programs the past five decades, is excited to see taekwondo jins from different parts of the country vie for honors in their respective divisions.

Kyorugi will feature Toddler, Grade School, Cadet and Junior categories for both boys and girls, with each age group divided into Novice and Advanced divisions.

The Poomsae competition, meanwhile, will showcase Recognized Poomsae and Freestyle Poomsae in the Toddler, Grade School, Cadet and Junior age groups.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. on both events, with the official opening ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 3 and highlighted by a special performance from the Philippine Demonstration Team. (Pool story)

MILO

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