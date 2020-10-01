Latay wins Gold Award in Romania

Latay (Battered Husband) won the Gold Award for Feature Film at the second Wallachia International Film Festival (WIFF) in Romania last Sept. 11 to 13.

Written and directed by Ralston Jover, Latay stars Allen Dizon and Lovi Poe with Snooky Serna and Mariel de Leon under Baby F. Go’s BG Productions International.

Allen plays Nardo, a battered husband who falls prey to a violent wife, Laura (Lovi).

Latay had its world premiere at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in India last July and the European premiere at the 18th Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy last August.

The films that Latay bested for the Gold Award were: Silver Award, The Children of the Coral (French Polynesia) by Karim Mahdjouba; Bronze Award, A Conversation with America (United States) by Jim Kroft; Jury Mention, The Mire Archive (United Kingdom) by Clive Myer, Lynda Myer-Bennett; Special Jury Mention, Toprak (Turkey) by Sevgi Hirschhäuser; Jury Special Award, The Tygart Valley Homestead Story (United States) by Jason E Harman, Peggy Proudfoot Harman; and Special Mention, Sweet Taste of Souls (United States) by Terry Ross.