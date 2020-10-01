KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Latay wins Gold Award in Romania
Front row, from left: Snooky Serna, producer Baby Go and Lovi Poe; Back row, from left: director Ralston Jover, Mariel de Leon and Allen Dizon
STAR/ File
Latay wins Gold Award in Romania
Celso de Guzman Caparas (The Philippine Star) - October 1, 2020 - 12:00am

Latay (Battered Husband) won the Gold Award for Feature Film at the second Wallachia  International Film Festival (WIFF) in Romania last Sept. 11 to 13.

Written and directed by Ralston Jover, Latay stars Allen Dizon and Lovi Poe with Snooky Serna and Mariel de Leon under Baby F. Go’s BG Productions International.

Allen plays Nardo, a battered husband who falls prey to a violent wife, Laura (Lovi).

Latay had its world premiere at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in India last July and the European premiere at the 18th Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy last August.

The films that Latay bested for the Gold Award were: Silver Award, The Children of the Coral (French Polynesia) by Karim Mahdjouba; Bronze Award, A Conversation with America (United States) by Jim Kroft; Jury Mention, The Mire Archive (United Kingdom) by Clive Myer, Lynda Myer-Bennett; Special Jury Mention, Toprak (Turkey) by Sevgi Hirschhäuser; Jury Special Award, The Tygart Valley Homestead Story (United States) by Jason E Harman, Peggy Proudfoot Harman; and Special Mention, Sweet Taste of Souls (United States) by Terry Ross.

LATAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Billy Crawford breaks down in tears to say goodbye to ABS-CBN for TV5
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Former Kapamilya TV host Billy Crawford turned emotional as he bid farewell to ABS-CBN to move to TV5.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto leaves Star Magic to officially join Viva
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto was officially launched as the new artist of Viva, according to ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla clarify misconception about 'The House Arrest of Us'
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo clarified that their latest Star Cinema digital series “The House...
Entertainment
fbfb
'You deserve what you tolerate': Ellen Adarna tells women with cheating lovers
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna showed that she doesn’t take lewd comments lightly as she exposed a social media user asking...
Entertainment
fbfb
Carmi Martin recalls 'honeymoon with God' as COVID-19 survivor
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Carmi Martin revealed that she won her fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Staying home to stay safe
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Seven months into lockdown and Gladys Reyes said that the situation has a positive effect on her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Henry Cavill takes on Sherlock Holmes but with feelings Nathalie Tomada
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
It's a different take on the character. It is far more in the way of an emotionallyconnected character than we have seen traditionally....
Entertainment
fbfb
MNL48 announces next chapter as temporary 36-member group
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Hallohallo Entertainment President Paulo Kurosawa confirmed that MNL48 will "momentarily" become a 36-member girl group for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kisses Delavin hailed as Philippines' 'Most Beautiful Woman' for 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kisses Delavin is the "Most Beautiful Woman in the Philippines" for 2020, according to an online poll by entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Geoff & Maya: 3rd child coming up
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Even before the pandemic, Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, have decided to postpone their April...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with