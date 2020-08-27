COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Mocha Uson gets dragged into Vivian Velez's 'boba' post vs Robredo
Vice President Leni Robredo in her August 24, 2020 address to the nation; OWWA Deputy Administrator for Membership Promotion, OFW Family Welfare and Media Relations Mocha Uson
Leni Robredo, Mocha Uson Blog via Facebook, screenshots
Mocha Uson gets dragged into Vivian Velez's 'boba' post vs Robredo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted on actress Vivian Velez's statement on Vice President Leni Robredo's look during her nation's adress last Monday.

Instead of Robredo, Twitter users said that the "worst political branding" was that of former singer-actress Mocha Uson showing that she's reading books. 

 

 

"Ito kasi talaga ung 'feeling president' .. 'worst political branding' .. at 'obviously want to look smarter,'" a Twitter user captioned the photo showing Mocha, now the Deputy Administrator for Membership Promotion, OFW Family Welfare and Media Relations of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

"Ito po talaga kasi yung binabanggit ni #VivianVelez a.k.a. Burles Betamax queen. Makapanglait ang bruha Kay #BusyPresidenteLeni kahit i-compare mo pa si VP Leni Kay Ms. Tapia mas edukado at matalino parin Sila kesa sayo #Ms.Betamax," another Twitter user posted. 

 

 

 

 

It can be recalled that following Robredo's Monday address, Velez wrote on Facebook to comment on the vice president's look: "The worst political branding... it's so fake. Obviously, they want to make her look smarter (kasi nga boba) with those glasses on and books on the table, not to mention the color choice of her outfit. Ano 'to, shooting? Playing 'the president' daw sya?"

Related:  'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia

Robredo clapped back to those criticizing her wardrobe choice. She encouraged Filipinos to support local products just like what she wore when she addressed the nation recently. 

"May mga pumuna ng hitsura natin sa public address nung Monday. Nakakalungkot man na yun yung pinansin at hindi yung laman ng sinabi, gusto kong patulan kasi opportunity to advocate for #supportlocal," she said on Facebook. 

"Yung suot ko po dyan na blouse ay gawa ng BAYO, isang napakahusay na brand na Pilipino (yung brooch po ay kabahagi ng blouse). Matagal na po kami ng mga anak ko na fans ng Bayo, wala pa ako sa politika. Pero lalo akong humanga sa kanila nung naka partner namin sila sa pagtahi ng PPEs dahil dun po namin sila nakilala ng lubos. Napakabait na employers at mapagkalinga sa kanilang mga mananahi."

She also explained why she wore a pair of glasses and why her hair was tied up, completing her look that Velez described as similar to Miss Tapia of comedy movie "Iskul Bukol."

"Yung pagtali ng buhok at pagsuot ng salamin, mula nung nag umpisa ang pandemic, nakatali na ang buhok ko. Mahaba na kasi???? Saka mas madali mag face mask pag nakatali ang buhok. Yung salamin, dati naman po akong nagsasalamin. Matagal na. Hindi ko lang tinatanggal ngayon kasi bahagi siya ng proteksiyon laban sa virus," she said. 

"Nakakatawa man ang post na to, pagkakataon pa din kumampanya for us to support local."

LENI ROBREDO MOCHA USON VIVIAN VELEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
1 day ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza challenges Arnold Clavio to 'man up' after Sarah Balabagan exposé
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Jay Sonza gave pieces of advice for fellow broadcaster Arnold Clavio amid the Sarah Balabagan issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 minutes ago
International pop star Katy Perry gave birth to her first baby with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. 
Entertainment
fbfb
29 minutes ago
Eddie Garcia Bill OK'd at House committee
By Jan Milo Severo | 29 minutes ago
"This bill seeks to institute policies for the protection and promotion of the welfare of workers or independent contractors...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Quarantine gives Gwen & David time to discover each other
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Since the quarantine was declared in March, Gwen Zamora and husband David Semerad with their year-old son Cooper have been...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Kapatid network offers fun time slot for all
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
People deserve fun, engaging content, especially when they are faced by an unprecedented event.
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Bandang Lapis and its moving hit Sa Kabilang Buhay
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Out of the urban area of Montalban, Rizal came the band which calls itself Bandang Lapis.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with