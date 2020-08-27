Mocha Uson gets dragged into Vivian Velez's 'boba' post vs Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted on actress Vivian Velez's statement on Vice President Leni Robredo's look during her nation's adress last Monday.

Instead of Robredo, Twitter users said that the "worst political branding" was that of former singer-actress Mocha Uson showing that she's reading books.

"Ito kasi talaga ung 'feeling president' .. 'worst political branding' .. at 'obviously want to look smarter,'" a Twitter user captioned the photo showing Mocha, now the Deputy Administrator for Membership Promotion, OFW Family Welfare and Media Relations of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

"Ito po talaga kasi yung binabanggit ni #VivianVelez a.k.a. Burles Betamax queen. Makapanglait ang bruha Kay #BusyPresidenteLeni kahit i-compare mo pa si VP Leni Kay Ms. Tapia mas edukado at matalino parin Sila kesa sayo #Ms.Betamax," another Twitter user posted.

Ito po talaga kasi yung binabanggit ni #VivianVelez a.k.a. Burles Betamax queen. Makapanglait ang bruha Kay #BusyPresidenteLeni kahit i-compare mo pa si VP Leni Kay Ms. Tapia mas edukado at matalino parin Sila kesa sayo #Ms.Betamax https://t.co/He9rpsatct — Eihj_rf (@jhie_rf) August 26, 2020

vivian velez: they want her to look smart with those glasses and books on the table pic.twitter.com/b98wdYCeAN — tammie brown stan account (@akatsukichan2x) August 25, 2020

It can be recalled that following Robredo's Monday address, Velez wrote on Facebook to comment on the vice president's look: "The worst political branding... it's so fake. Obviously, they want to make her look smarter (kasi nga boba) with those glasses on and books on the table, not to mention the color choice of her outfit. Ano 'to, shooting? Playing 'the president' daw sya?"

Related: 'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia

Robredo clapped back to those criticizing her wardrobe choice. She encouraged Filipinos to support local products just like what she wore when she addressed the nation recently.

"May mga pumuna ng hitsura natin sa public address nung Monday. Nakakalungkot man na yun yung pinansin at hindi yung laman ng sinabi, gusto kong patulan kasi opportunity to advocate for #supportlocal," she said on Facebook.

"Yung suot ko po dyan na blouse ay gawa ng BAYO, isang napakahusay na brand na Pilipino (yung brooch po ay kabahagi ng blouse). Matagal na po kami ng mga anak ko na fans ng Bayo, wala pa ako sa politika. Pero lalo akong humanga sa kanila nung naka partner namin sila sa pagtahi ng PPEs dahil dun po namin sila nakilala ng lubos. Napakabait na employers at mapagkalinga sa kanilang mga mananahi."

She also explained why she wore a pair of glasses and why her hair was tied up, completing her look that Velez described as similar to Miss Tapia of comedy movie "Iskul Bukol."

"Yung pagtali ng buhok at pagsuot ng salamin, mula nung nag umpisa ang pandemic, nakatali na ang buhok ko. Mahaba na kasi???? Saka mas madali mag face mask pag nakatali ang buhok. Yung salamin, dati naman po akong nagsasalamin. Matagal na. Hindi ko lang tinatanggal ngayon kasi bahagi siya ng proteksiyon laban sa virus," she said.

"Nakakatawa man ang post na to, pagkakataon pa din kumampanya for us to support local."