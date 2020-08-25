'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Vivian Velez criticized Vice President Leni Robredo's look in her recent address to the nation.

In her Facebook account, the former sexy actress said Robredo's look is the "worst political branding."

"The worst political branding... it's so fake," Velez said.

"Obviously, they want to make her look smarter (kasi nga boba) with those glasses on and books on the table, not to mention the color choice of her outfit. Ano 'to, shooting? Playing 'the president' daw sya?" she added.

In another post, the Film Academy of the Philippines director-general likened Robredo's outfit to Mely Tagasa's Miss Tapia character in "Iskul Bukol."

"Miss Tapia ang peg haha (Iskul Bukol)...Mely Tagasa aka Miss Tapia is a writer in real life, much smarter than the 'president wanna be' Lugaw," she said.

Because of her posts, the former actress became a hot Twitter topic today. Most Twitter users, however, defended Robredo from Velez.

"THE AUDACITY of MS VIVIAN VELEZ to call VP boba, kiddos when you wonder who this laos porn star-turned-bangaw lashing out at VP, just turn to Google and type 'Vivian Velez Betamax'. Now, if you want to know what the hell Betamax is, just simply type Vivian Velez," a Twitter user said.

"Calling VP/Atty. Leni boba when all she does is to show the right standards of being a leader. Vivian Velez how low ba standards mo ng gobyerno? Sinong kamag anak nya dito sobrang eww," another user wrote.

"Vivian Velez if you have nothing to say good, shut your mouth! You are not helping! Look at yourself, a has been bombera! You are not even credible!" another Interner user commented.

