COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia
From left: Vice President Leni Robredo; Mely Tagasa as Miss Tapia in 'Iskul Bukol'
Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo, Iskul Bukol via Vivian Velez's Facebook account
'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Vivian Velez criticized Vice President Leni Robredo's look in her recent address to the nation. 

In her Facebook account, the former sexy actress said Robredo's look is the "worst political branding."

 

The worst political branding... it's so fake. Obviously, they want to make her look smarter (kasi nga boba) with those...

Posted by Vivian Velez on Monday, August 24, 2020

 

"The worst political branding... it's so fake," Velez said. 

"Obviously, they want to make her look smarter (kasi nga boba) with those glasses on and books on the table, not to mention the color choice of her outfit. Ano 'to, shooting? Playing 'the president' daw sya?" she added. 

In another post, the Film Academy of the Philippines director-general likened Robredo's outfit to Mely Tagasa's Miss Tapia character in "Iskul Bukol." 

"Miss Tapia ang peg haha (Iskul Bukol)...Mely Tagasa aka Miss Tapia is a writer in real life, much smarter than the 'president wanna be' Lugaw," she said. 

 

Miss Tapia ang peg haha (Iskul Bukol)... Mely Tagasa aka Miss Tapia is a writer in real life, much smarter than the 'president wanna be' Lugaw

Posted by Vivian Velez on Monday, August 24, 2020

 

Because of her posts, the former actress became a hot Twitter topic today. Most Twitter users, however, defended Robredo from Velez. 

"THE AUDACITY of MS VIVIAN VELEZ to call VP boba, kiddos when you wonder who this laos porn star-turned-bangaw lashing out at VP, just turn to Google and type 'Vivian Velez Betamax'. Now, if you want to know what the hell Betamax is, just simply type Vivian Velez," a Twitter user said. 

"Calling VP/Atty. Leni boba when all she does is to show the right standards of being a leader. Vivian Velez how low ba standards mo ng gobyerno? Sinong kamag anak nya dito sobrang eww," another user wrote. 

"Vivian Velez if you have nothing to say good, shut your mouth! You are not helping! Look at yourself, a has been bombera! You are not even credible!" another Interner user commented.

RELATED: Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'

VICE PRES. LENI ROBREDO VIVIAN VELEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. revealed today that he will be discharged from the hospital and will continue his novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi: You can look but you cannot touch
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Sorry to disappoint prospective “bidders” but Ivana Alawi is not up for grabs.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 more ‘golden’ beauties
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The two are celebrating their 50th anniversary: 1970 Miss Young Philippines Cita Avecilla and 1970 Bb. Pilipinas-Universe...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
According to Pauleen, Vic never asked her to stop working, more so, to work for another network or show.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ted Failon reportedly moving to TV5's Radyo5 as more ABS-CBN radio stations shut down
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya broadcaster Ted Failon is reportedly transferring to TV5's radio station Radyo5 after decades of serving ABS-CBN's...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
‘It’s important to start brand new’: Liza Soberano on restarting after ABS-CBN shutdown
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
When ABS-CBN was denied of its franchise renewal last month, among the thousands of employees who lost their jobs are the...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Yassi Pressman shares COVID-19 scare in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ after Mark Leviste tested positive
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Yassi admitted that when they were asked to return to physical taping during the enhanced community quarantine, she was adamant...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
OPM scene adapts to new normal with 1st virtual music festival
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Now in its sixth year, the Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino is adapting to the “new normal” of the OPM scene with its...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with