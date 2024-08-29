^

Muntinlupa court junks appeal vs De Lima’s final acquittal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 8:34pm
Detained former senator Leila De Lima attends the hearing on the remaining charges against her at the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City on Friday, November 4, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — A Muntinlupa court has denied the appeal of the prosecution which opposed the acquittal of former senator Leila De Lima from drug charges.

In a decision dated August 7, the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 denied the prosecution's motion for reconsideration, which sought to reverse De Lima’s acquittal.

The prosecution argued that the court had committed grave abuse of discretion in its ruling.

“The prosecution, in its Motion for Reconsideration, did not even ascribe grave abuse of discretion on the part of the Court. It did not cite any instance in the Court's Order that, in reaching such a conclusion, the Court encroached into the area of grave abuse of discretion,” read the court’s decision read, penned by Presiding Judge Gener Gito.

“Having failed to cite any instance of grave abuse of discretion on the part of the Court, which is the only thoroughfare to vacating a judgment of acquittal, there is therefore no reason for this Court to reconsider its Order dated July 19, 2024,” the decision added.

In June, the RTC cleared De Lima of the third and final drug charge filed against her during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. The court granted De Lima's motion for a demurrer to evidence, effectively acquitting her.

The motion was granted due to the lack of sufficient evidence against De Lima, as well as the recantation of several witnesses who claimed they were coerced by former government officials.

This was similar to a motion De Lima filed in 2021 regarding another drug charge in a separate Muntinlupa court, which was also granted.

In May 2023, the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 acquitted De Lima and her aide, Ronnie Dayan, of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade within the National Bilibid Prison in a separate case.

