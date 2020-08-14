Girl power: Arci Munoz, Wyn Marquez kick ass as military trainees

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from studying Korean, writing songs and learning to play bass guitar, Kapamilya star Arci Munoz is making the most out of her lockdown time training as a Philippine Air Force reservist.

In a recent online media conference for her new mini movie “Hook-Up” with Gerald Anderson, Arci shared that she is lucky that she and her band mates have day jobs as fallback since live bands are temporarily banned during the pandemic.

“Napakachallenging po talaga ngayon. Namimiss ko ‘yung may gigs kami ng banda ko. Andun kami sa maliit na bar. Lasing na ‘yung mga tao pero masaya, nagdidikitan kayo. Nakakamiss talaga ‘yon,” the rock star enthused.

“Pero sabi ko nga sa boys ko, ‘This is the right time to do music… ‘Yung mga pinagdadaanan namin, we turn it into literature. So malaking tulong din na kasi best friends ko 'yung mga kabanda ko.”

Besides continuing to make music, she is fortunate to have experienced how to become a frontliner as a reservist.

“Marami ring naidulot ‘tong lockdown na to sa’kin. Natutunan kong i-appreciate ‘yung pamilya ko na hindi lang pala tayo dapat sumasandal lang sa isang bagay. Na ang dami pala nating kayang gawin, na importante pala talaga ang oras. Kailangan talaga strong ang faith mo to be able to go on,” she said.

“Nu’ng pumasok ako sa Air Force, marami rin akong natutunan. As part of the force, parang frontliners na rin kami after ng training namin. Masaya rin po ako na nakatulong ako kahit maliliit na bagay. Namimigay kami ng relief kahit na nagtretrain kami.”

According to her, if she and Gerald, who also underwent basic military training, will be given a project together in which they can showcase their training, it would be a great honor for them.

“Kung bibigyan po kami ng show based dun sa aming training, talagang ikagagalak ko po ‘yan. Isang paraan po ‘yan para maudyok ang mga kabataan na sumali sa basic military course.”

Last week, when Arci shared photos of her military training, Kapuso star Winwyn Marquez also shared snapshots of her as a Philippine Navy military reservist in action.

In her Instagram account, the beauty queen shared that she was even voted as class president.

"BCMC Class 01 2020 - Class President, Marquez. Hooyah!! #PhNavyReserveForce," she wrote.

“Congrats sa lahat! Class 01 let's do this! A strict protocol was followed and everyone was required to do a rapid test before anything else,” she added.

It was earlier this year when Winwyn announced her intentions to become a military reservist.

“People are asking me why I want to do this… I simply said because I want to… that's it," she wrote in her Instagram account.

“No need for long explanations. We don't need to justify what we want to do, we can just show them what a woman can do. So thrilled to be joining the Basic Citizens Military Training Batch 2020.”



