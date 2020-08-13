ABS-CBN begins new era on digital via Kapamilya Online Live

ABS-CBN meant it when they said, “Forever Kapamilya.” ABS-CBN has brought the Kapamilya viewing experience to digital by launching Kapamilya Online Live, signaling a new chapter in Philippine media history.

Kapamilya Online Live, which livestreams shows all day to viewers on Facebook and YouTube in the Philippines, features a mix of currently airing shows and classic ABS-CBN programs.

As ABS-CBN embraces its “new normal” on digital, viewers have also followed suit. Since its launch on Aug. 1, the comment section of Kapamilya Online Live on both YouTube and Facebook has been filled with shoutouts from different places all over the country, as if ABS-CBN was still on a national TV broadcast.

It was introduced to advertisers in a virtual viewing party held last Aug. 1.

Addressing advertisers, ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes said ABS-CBN would continue to produce top-quality entertainment despite its recent challenges.

“Ever since the pandemic started, it’s been really difficult and a challenge for us to produce shows. But we believe it’s important to continue serving the Filipino and provide some kind of relief, a momentary escape from difficulties they are all experiencing,” she said.

Angel Locsin in Iba ‘Yan

“Habang humihirap po ang buhay, kailangan po ng tao ng saya, kalinga at inspirasyon,” she added.

After all, ABS-CBN has developed many stars, honed its creatives and nurtured its loyal viewers. Going all-out on digital through Kapamilya Online Live only attests to the network’s tradition to transform and innovate to deliver content to its audiences worldwide.

It is in this spirit that Kapamilya Online Live will soon premiere Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin, the first ABS-CBN teleserye to be fully launched and shown on digital. It stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado, Sam Milby and Maricel Soriano and will debut on Aug. 17.

Coco Martin finds a new rival in Richard Gutierrez in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano

ABS-CBN’s banner programs on Kapamilya Online Live also include the docu-drama Iba ‘Yan, hosted by Angel Locsin and Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan, hosted by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo.

At the viewing party, Angel stressed the need to highlight stories of real people in the time of a pandemic and spread the “message of love and hope.”

“Ang daming nakaka-inspire na Pilipino lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya. It’s about time na sila naman ang ibida natin. Nakakatuwa kasi ang dami kong natututunan, ma-i-inspire ka sa kabutihan ng Pinoy, hindi sumusuko kahit anong pagsubok. At nakakatuwa na tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang public service ng ABS-CBN,” said Angel.

The pambansang teleserye, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, will also continue to stream new episodes on Kapamilya Online Live, with a new story arc that suggests trouble may be in sight for Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman)’s relationship. The show recently introduced a new character, Richard Gutierrez’s Lito, who plays Alyana’s childhood friend and former sweetheart.

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo in Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan

“Masayang-masaya po kami na halos apat na taon nabigyan kami ng isa pang pagkakataon na makapagtrabaho at makapagbigay ng entertainment sa lahat ng mga sumusubaybay sa kwento ni Cardo,” said Yassi.

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, also appeared at the viewing party and led the launch party of Kapamilya Online Live in It’s Showtime with co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, Karylle, Ryan Bang, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz.

Kapamilya Online Live’s weekday slate also includes currently airing shows Magandang Buhay, Love Thy Woman and A Soldier’s Heart, as well as old favorites 100 Days to Heaven, Forevermore, Los Bastardos, Magpahanggang Wakas and MMK.

On weekends, Kapamilya Online Live livestreams Halik, Wansapanataym Presents, Pangako Sa ‘Yo, ASAP Natin ‘To, Ipaglaban Mo and Be Careful With My Heart.

Meanwhile, during TV Patrol and The World Tonight, viewers will be redirected from Kapamilya Online Live to ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“We promise to continue delivering our content on other platforms and to as many people as possible. From broadcast to livestreaming, this is a journey and a first for ABS-CBN as we make a digital pivot with Kapamilya Online Live — the newest home of our well-loved Kapamilya shows that Filipinos miss. Our bond with our Kapamilya will never be broken,” said Vidanes.

ABS-CBN has ushered in many firsts in Philippine TV, from the first color broadcast and satellite broadcast in the Philippines, to pioneering the first digital terrestrial television service in the country through ABS-CBN TVplus, and launching online platforms TFC.tv and iWant to stream original Filipino content.

To catch the livestream of your favorite Kapamilya shows, tune in to Kapamilya Online Live and subscribe to ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/abscbnentertainment) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ABSCBNnetwork).