Sarah Geronimo on married life with Matteo Guidicelli: 'Forever’s not enough’

MANILA, Philippines — If pop star Sarah Geronimo is to choose among her songs as the theme of her married life with actor Matteo Guidicelli, it would be one of her first hits, “Forever’s Not Enough.”

During Sarah’s virtual press launch as new endorser of Filipino vitamin C brand Fern-C early today, Sarah not only introduced herself as “Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli” but also shared her life as a “mabuting maybahay” (good wife).

“Kamusta po ang buhay maybahay? Masarap po, masaya. Nakakapanibago rin po. May mga adjustments na kailangang gawin of course dahil may asawa na tayo,” Sarah shared.

She also mentioned that last weekend, she and Matteo finally went on a honeymoon in time for her 32nd birthday.

“Last Saturday po, I just celebrated my 32nd birthday,” she said.

According to her, she feels blessed to have marked her birthday despite the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because she still has a job, is in good health, and of course, has the love of her life by her side.

“Ay s’yempre po, may asawa na po tayo, eh priority na po natin ang asawa na po natin. S’yempre hindi lang po ‘yung health and also giving importance sa health ng mga tao sa buhay ko po. Importante po kasi ‘yun eh, especially ‘pag may pamilya kang inuuwian. It’s very important na healthy ka. You can better protect them if you yourself is better protected.”

She said that every day, she makes sure to start her day with a prayer to acknowledge and pay gratitude to the Lord for all the blessings.

“Especially ngayon, pinagpapasalamat ko ‘yung life na binigay ng Panginoon and also pinag-papasalamat ko ‘yung life na binigay for my loved ones. I draw inspiration from that.”

When asked what her favorite breakfast staple is, she said, “Eggs!”

When asked if she eats her eggs “silog” style (or with meat and rice), Sarah quipped: “Ay, sosyal po kasi ‘yung asawa ko, truffle eggs!”

In an Instagram post Sunday, Matteo greeted his wife by sharing a photo from their honeymoon.

"Happy birthday my lovely wife. I’m so proud of you. You deserve all the happiness and positivity that life has to offer. Whatever dreams you want to achieve, I’m here by your side. You are so beautiful. Happy birthday!" he wrote.

