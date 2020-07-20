Sarah Geronimo finally gets 'the voice' to speak over ABS-CBN franchise issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo finally broke her silence on ABS-CBN's franchise denial after Angel Locsin called out celebrities to speak up and not just post "cute" things on Instagram.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the "The Voice Philippines" coach said ABS-CBN has been a big part of her career.

“Malaking bahagi po ng aking karera ang ABS-CBN. Maliban po sa pamilya ko at sa aking manager na si Boss Vic, ang ABS-CBN po ay ang network na ilang beses na sumugal at sumuporta sa akin bilang artista at performer,” she wrote.

“Niyakap nila ako at inilagaan nang husto na parang kanilang sariling ‘anak’ o homegrown talent. Malaki po ang utang na loob ko sa network na ito at habang buhay ko po ipagpapasalamat ang bawat oportunidad, tiwala na ibinigay nila sa akin," she added.

Sarah admitted that she doesn't know the details why the Congress denied the franchise application, but salutes the network's big bosses for fighting.

“Hindi ko man po alam ang buong detalye kung bakit di na muli nabigyan ng prangkisa ang ABS-CBN, hindi ko man po naiintindihan lahat pero gusto ko pong iparating ang aking pagsaludo sa mga haligi ng ABS-CBN para sa kanilang paglaban ng disente at mapagkumbaba sa harap ng ating mga lawmakers,” she said.

She continues to hope that the network will have another chance to go on-air.

“Bagama't napaksakit po na matanggihan, patuloy pa rin kaming sumasamo, nakikiusap at umaapila, nagdarasal para sa aming hangarin na mabigyan muli ang aming minamahal na ABS-CBN family ng isang pang pagkakataon... Pagkakataon na makabawi kung meron mang pagkukulang, pagkakataon na malawakang makapaglingkod, makapagserbisyo sa mamamayang Pilipino."

As conclusion, Sarah said she loves her home network as well as her workmates in the network.

“Mahal ko po ang aking ABS-CBN family. Mahalaga po sa akin ang bawat empleyado na labis na nagdadalamahati ngayon dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho. Nakikiisa po ako sa kanilang apila na muling makabalik sa trabaho upang patuloy na makapagbigay serbisyo para sa kani-kanilang mga pamilya at para sa bansa."

Angel, in an Instagram story today, thanked Sarah for speaking out.

"Thank you, Sarah G. Mahal kita," Angel said.

Sarah's statement came days after she drew flak on social media.

Is this made with real, homemade organic 11,000 jobs? https://t.co/xZZO7c2VYO — Yan Yuzon (@yanyuzon) July 17, 2020

On ABS-CBN's Twitter post about Sarah's cake creation for husband Matteo Guidicelli, an Internet user said: "Is this made with real, homemade organic 11,000 jobs?"

The Internet user was pointing out if Sarah's cake can help the network's 11,000 employees when the TV station's franchise renewal bid was denied by Congress last July 10.

"A pinch of apathy, an ounce of indifference, a spoonful of disloyalty. mix them well and you get a Sarah G!" another Internet user said.

a pinch of apathy, an ounce of indifference, a spoonful of disloyalty. mix them well and you get a Sarah G! — grandsolitude (@grandsolitude) July 17, 2020

