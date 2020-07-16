Ces Drilon among employees let go by ABS-CBN after franchise denial

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon on Thursday revealed that she also lost her job after her network ABS-CBN announced that it would be laying off employees due to Congress' failure to renew its legislative franchise.

The media network's retrenchment program set to take effect on August 31 will cost many of its over 11,000 workers their jobs.

Related: ABS-CBN to retrench workers after non-renewal of franchise

“This was one of the toughest days I had to face. Telling fellow Kapamilyas that they would lose their jobs by end of August. I lost mine too,” Ces confirmed on social media this morning.

Reliable sources previously told Philstar.com that among those that would be affected are employees and news anchors of ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC).

Ces most recently served as head of ABS-CBN's lifestyle ecosystem and executive editor of the channel's lifestyle block and publication, ANC-X, staying at the network since 1989.

Babangon din ang mga #kapamilya. This may be our darkest hour. But don’t lose hope. — Ces Oreña-Drilon (@cesdrilon) July 16, 2020

“We are doing all we can to mitigate the pain that will be felt by those affected, including paying out separation and retirement benefits and providing job placement programs. The loss of their jobs comes at a time when the uncertain and perilous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further makes our decision truly difficult, but inevitable,” ABS-CBN said in a Wednesday statement sent to Philstar.com.