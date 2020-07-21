Catriona Gray to file case in NBI vs uploader of fake nude photo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is set to appear before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a complaint against the uploader of the fabricated topless photo of her that circulated in different social media sites.

According to The STAR, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen will meet with NBI deputy director Vicente De Guzman for the possible filing of charges against the person who maliciously uploaded the photo.

Boyfriend Sam Milby is said to accompany Catriona in filing the complaint.

"Me and my team are taking the actions that we need to do to address the issue on that," Catriona told the press earlier today following her launch as the new ambassador of "One Town, One Product," the Department of Trade and Industry's program, which, according to the singer, "is a great way to promote the beauty of our fabric, support local communities and their livelihood and the best way to celebrate our handcrafts, arts and culture through weaving."

Catriona’s legal counsel Joji Alonso recently announced that the hunt is on for the people behind the fabricated topless photo of the beauty queen.

In a statement released last weekend, Alonso said they are coordinating with the authorities to hold accountable the people behind the scheme.

“We are actively coordinating with authorities to hold accountable whoever is behind this scheme and face penal sanctions accordingly. We will likewise take legal action against those involved in the manufacture and publication of said photo,” Alonso said in a statement sent to media.

“We want to inform the public that the photo is fake and digitally altered. We strongly denounce this vicious attempt to tarnish the good name of Ms. Gray,” she added.

An alleged topless photo of Catriona spread on different social media sites last weekend. A tabloid newspaper also posted it on its online site.

