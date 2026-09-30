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No school shooting, faulty wiring blamed — Sultan Kudarat governor

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 3:11pm
No school shooting, faulty wiring blamed â€” Sultan Kudarat governor
Isulan National High School on September 30, 2026, after loud sounds were heard in the area.
Radyo Natin 101.3 FM Isulan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — There was no shooting incident at a high school in Sultan Kudarat following loud sounds heard there, Sultan Kudarat Governor Pax Ali Mangudadatu said.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 30, Mangudadatu said that the loud noises heard at Isulan National High School were not caused by a firearm and were likely “due to faulty electrical wiring.”

“As per the report of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office (SKPPO), we would like to clearly assure the public that THERE WAS NO SHOOTING INCIDENT at Isulan National High School,” Mangudadatu’s statement read.

“No ammunition was found in the area during the investigation,” he added.

Mangudadatu said that the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently assessing a potential electrical wiring issue, confirming that no casualties or injuries were reported.

“The safety of our students, teachers, and school personnel remains our highest priority, and appropriate safety protocols were immediately implemented,” he said.

Additionally, the Municipal Government of Isulan is collaborating with local peace and security forces to secure the area while the investigation proceeds.

“We assure all parents and the public that the situation is under control. Please remain calm and rely only on official and verified information from the concerned authorities,” Mangudadatu said.

“The safety and well-being of our students and teachers remain our utmost concern,” he added.

Following the incident, classes are suspended at all levels in the Municipality of Isulan.

BFP

DATU PAX ALI MANGUDADATU

SCHOOL SHOOTING

SULTAN KUDARAT
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