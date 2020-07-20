COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Michael V edits himself into a screenshot of Matteo Guidicelli's viral unboxing video.
Michael V via Twitter, Matteo Guidicelli via YouTube
Get well soon, Bitoy! Michael V shares battle vs COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

The comedian announced the news on his YouTube channel as he documented his journey fighting the disease. 

"Siyempre nag-isolate na kagad ako, nag-quarantine na kagad ako. I took medicine nagpa-check up ako sa doctor online, I got better the following day," he said.

His COVID-19 test came back on his eighth day of isolation. 

"SARS-CoV-2 (causative agent of COVID-19) viral RNA detected, so it's positive right now. Fever na lang, 'yung loss of smell nare-regain ko na siya," he shared.

Michael said he is already missing his family and he's in the process of fighting the disease.

"Alam kong hindi normal 'yung nawala yung pang-amoy ko and I was counting na may kinalaman talaga 'yun sa COVID but I was praying na wala but it turns out... tutuloy lang natin mga sinabi satin na kailagan gawin and we'll get through this, we've been through worse sobrang namimiss ko na 'yung pamilya ko," he said. 

Michael is the latest Filipino celebrity to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after Christopher de Leon, Iza Calzado and Sylvia Sanchez. 

