Singer-actress Jennylyn Mercado
The STAR/File
Jennylyn Mercado slams basher asking her to shut up over ABS-CBN franchise issue
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado talks back to an Internet user asking her to be neutral in responding to current events such as the denial of ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. 

In her Twitter account, the "Descendants of the Sun" actress posted a screenshot of a Twitter user's comment, saying: "Nd masama magbigay ng opinyon, better maging neutral ka nalang para iwas bashing. At the end of the day ur not Kapamilya star."

 

 

"But I am a Filipino and that alone is enough. To be neutral or silent in times of injustice is injustice. If being 'bashed' is a small price to pay for practicing my right to freedom of speech. Then I am fine with it," Jennylyn said as reply to the Twitter user's comment. 

"'One quick reminder to the people na nagrereply ng 'shhh', 'shut up' o 'tumahimik ka nalang', at “huwag ka mangelam'... Respecting other people’s opinion is a value you seem to have forgotten," she wrote in another post. 

 

 

Jennylyn also criticized Sen. Koko Pimentel, Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) undersecretary Mocha Uson for allegedly violating quarantine protocols but are still allegedly unpunished. 

"Kamusta na po pala ang nagMananita, ang senador na gumala, at ang blogger na nagmass gathering? Hindi sila pumasa sa vibe test," Mercado said. 

 

 

She also took a swipe at the Congress for denying the franchise application of rival network ABS-CBN.

 

 

"When the Philippines unemployment rate just recorded an all time high, that’s when the congress decided to terminate a renewal which will cost and additional thousands of people their jobs. Nasan yung logic don?" she wrote in another post. 

RELATED: 'Rape exists because of rapists': Jennylyn Mercado takes stand vs victim shaming

