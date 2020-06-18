COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Singer-actress Jennylyn Mercado
The STAR/File
'Rape exists because of rapists': Jennylyn Mercado takes stand vs victim shaming
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado is the latest celebrity to take a stand against rape and victim shaming.

In her official Facebook page, the “Descendant of the Sun” actress said victim blaming should be abolished.

Victim Blaming. Nakaugalian na ng ibang tao sisihin ang isang rape victim. Kasalanan daw nila dahil sa galaw o suot...

Posted by Jennylyn Mercado on Sunday, June 14, 2020

 

“Victim Blaming. Nakaugalian na ng ibang tao sisihin ang isang rape victim. Kasalanan daw nila dahil sa galaw o suot nila. Pasensya na po, but this thinking is backwards,” Jennylyn said.

She added: “Rape exists because of rapists.”

“Paano ninyo mairarason ang mga biktima na mga bata at matanda na hindi naman nakasuot ng sinsabing ‘sexy na pananamit'? Walang pamantayan ng pananamit ang rape at sexual harrasment,” she stressed.

She explained that the only person that needs to blamed for the rape is the rapist.

“No. You don’t blame the victim for choosing to be 'malandi' in your eyes. For choosing to wear revealing outfits. For choosing to put herself in a dangerous position. For being at the wrong place and time (madilim na lugar at gabi),” Jennylyn said.

“There is no reason whatsoever that can justify a person getting sexually assaulted and no excuse for the assailant to commit the act. Blame the person who chose and chooses to rape her."

RELATED: Vhong Navarro trends following Kat Alano's rape posts vs 'rhymes with wrong'

#RapeisRape: Frankie Pangilinan slams Ben Tulfo for 'myth' that clothes cause sexual assault

JENNYLYN MERCADO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
KC and Piolo broke up in November 2011.
Entertainment
fbfb
Lea Salonga goes viral for cursing at Philippines, hating 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Lea became a number one trending topic on Twitter this week after she cursed the country she represented a lot of times in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticizes ABS-CBN shows' airing on cable TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticized the airing of ABS-CBN shows on cable TV.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
Mark Bautista’s artworks raise over P400K for COVID-19 mass testing
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
This is part of Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis' "Shop and Share" fundraiser, where celebrities put up their belongings for online...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
'Malapit na': Kris Aquino teases possible new love life or TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
It can be recalled that Kris and her sons Josh and Bimby spent the quarantine period in GMA host Willie Revillame's Puerto...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
The legacy of Lilia Dizon
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
That stanza is from Lilia Dizon’s favorite song, I’ll Be Seeing You, and she loved to listen to it probably because...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Iya: Motherhood changed how I saw my own mother
By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
Iya Villania is embracing life gloriously.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Angel Locsin on the benefit of helping others
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Kung meron kang taong tingin mong nabago 'yung buhay o napangiti mo man lang kahit papaano, kahit papaano gagaan din...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with