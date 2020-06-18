'Rape exists because of rapists': Jennylyn Mercado takes stand vs victim shaming

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado is the latest celebrity to take a stand against rape and victim shaming.

In her official Facebook page, the “Descendant of the Sun” actress said victim blaming should be abolished.

Victim Blaming. Nakaugalian na ng ibang tao sisihin ang isang rape victim. Kasalanan daw nila dahil sa galaw o suot... Posted by Jennylyn Mercado on Sunday, June 14, 2020

“Victim Blaming. Nakaugalian na ng ibang tao sisihin ang isang rape victim. Kasalanan daw nila dahil sa galaw o suot nila. Pasensya na po, but this thinking is backwards,” Jennylyn said.

She added: “Rape exists because of rapists.”

“Paano ninyo mairarason ang mga biktima na mga bata at matanda na hindi naman nakasuot ng sinsabing ‘sexy na pananamit'? Walang pamantayan ng pananamit ang rape at sexual harrasment,” she stressed.

She explained that the only person that needs to blamed for the rape is the rapist.

“No. You don’t blame the victim for choosing to be 'malandi' in your eyes. For choosing to wear revealing outfits. For choosing to put herself in a dangerous position. For being at the wrong place and time (madilim na lugar at gabi),” Jennylyn said.

“There is no reason whatsoever that can justify a person getting sexually assaulted and no excuse for the assailant to commit the act. Blame the person who chose and chooses to rape her."

