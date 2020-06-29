COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Philippines Earth candidates and winner going digital for the pageant's different segments and activities such as long gown and talent competitions.
Miss Philippines Earth via Facebook
Miss Philippines Earth to hold country’s first ‘new normal’ coronation night
Maridol Ranoa-Bismark (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the "real" normal seems far-fetched, online is the way to go. One of the latest to join the bandwagon in the Philippines is beauty pageants. 

Miss Philippines-Earth recently launched its nationwide search for the girl who will push for the protection of Mother Nature online. In doing so, it became the first local beauty pageant to ride the online bandwagon.

It was a leap of faith for the organizers, Carousel Productions, Inc, whose founder and executive vice-president Lorraine Schuck, admits that while the Miss Earth show is doable, it isn’t easy to pull off.

First of all, the concept has never been tried, at least in the Philippines. Pre-pageant events like the Cultural Attire competition were shown virtually, via the pageant’s Facebook page. 

Existing sponsors, the TV station, even the candidates (the numbers dwindled from 40 last year to 33 this year) had to warm up to the idea of a pageant that held virtual presentations instead of live events.  

Resistance to change is normal, even expected. And many adopted a wait-and-see attitude to the online pageant.

In a Philstar.com interview, Schuck admitted that the traditional pageant was easier to mount financially because everyone knows how it goes. 

The girls themselves had to do a lot of adjustments. They had to get used to doing things on their own. They had to apply their own makeup, make sure their Internet connection is working and send  required videos from their phone or camera.

Naturally, those with poor Internet connections had second thoughts about joining the pageant. Others, who wanted pageantry – also demurred.

Carousel addressed the latter concern by telling the girls, “Miss Philippines Earth is not just a pageant but also an environmental event.”

These challenges, however, did not faze Carousel, which has set the coronation night for Sunday, July 5, to be aired on GMA 7, 10 a.m. to noon (the international version is tentatively set first week of November).

Miss Philippines-Earth 2019 Janelle Tee will relinquish her crown, not by lifting the symbol of victory from her head and transferring it to her successor.  

The turnover rites will be virtual, with the outgoing and the incoming queens seeing each other on different video screens, not face-to-face. 

Will this be the face of Miss Philippines-Earth from now on?

But unlike other sectors that hope to stick to the new normal in years to come, Schuck hopes the pageant returns to its traditional format someday, when it’s safe for people to gather around any venue and watch the beauties parade and show their talents right before our eyes.

After all, as Shuck explained, this traditional way of presenting beauty pageants is still the accepted one. 

As in everything else in this pandemic however, only time will tell. Schuck and company have to wait, see and cross their fingers that things will be back to how they used to be.

RELATED: Life After Lockdown: Showbiz, celebrities go experimental as entertainment industry gasps for air

MISS PHILIPPINES EARTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Despite differences and difficulties, Heart and Daddy Rey prove that family is constant
3 hours ago
Despite her owning many a prized possession from a jetset young lifetime, Heart knows now that her family will be the most...
Entertainment
fbfb
My two birthday wishes as I turn 55 today
By Pat-P Daza | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Today, June 29, is the second to the last day before we transition to Modified General Community Quarantine on July 1.
Entertainment
fbfb
BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
BB also said that if Rustom is here again, he will court Carmina again.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Quarantine Uno (41)’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
In Four weeks and Four days ay Quarantine Uno na Ang Eat Bulaga! Apat Na Dekada’t Isa!
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino remembers dad on day renaming NAIA proposed
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“From my Father’s Day post: COME WHAT MAY, ano man ang PAGSUBOK, GAGAWIN ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ellen Adarna, John Lloyd Cruz's son Elias turns two
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
On-leave Kapamilya actors John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s son Elias celebrated his second birthday last Saturda...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
ABS-CBN talents, managers agree to pay cuts to support network
2 hours ago
Kapamilya artists with currently airing shows and their talent managers have agreed to take a cut in their talent fees to...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Ang Probinsyano' star KC Montero nabbed for alleged social distancing violation
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
TV host KC Montero and his wife were among the 121 people arrested by police in a Makati high-rise resto-bar on the 18th floor...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
The Action Star with smiling eyes
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family at 5:20 Friday (June 26) afternoon, five days after...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Big splash in Big Apple
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It was Anne Curtis who acted as “bridge” between Veronique del Rosario-Corpus and Kelsey Merritt, the newest prize...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with