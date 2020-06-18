ABS-CBN singers allegedly sacked for conversation on franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya singer Daryl Ong revealed the reason why he and co-singer Bugoy Drilon were allegedly banned by ABS-CBN.

In a recent YouTube video blog (vlog), Daryl narrated that it was his "harmless" comment on the ABS-CBN franchise that made their former home network ban them.

He recalled that they were in Iloilo for a show when he and Bugoy talked about the signature campaign for the franchise. He said Bugoy told him that the drive only needed 60,000 signatures to complete.

“Sabi ni Bugoy na 60,000 na lang 'yung kulang para mabuo yung one million. Ako naman nakita ko rin 'yun, ang pagkakakita ko naman 60,000 pa lang 'yung nagsasign. So sabi ko kay Bugs [Bugoy], ‘Hindi, hindi 60,000 na lang, 60,000 pa lang at anong petsa na?... Wala na 'yan, malabo na 'yan, hindi na 'yan aabot kasi 60,000 pa lang, anong petsa na?'” Daryl shared.

“Tapos nagdagdag ako ng comment na sabi ko, 'Mahirap 'yan, naku malabo na 'yan, mahirap 'yan, kalaban ba naman nila ang gobyerno, si presidente ba naman ang kalaban, so malabo na yan',” he added.

Their conversation, however, was recorded and reached an ABS-CBN executive.

“After nu'n, pagbalik namin ng Manila, miniting kame, ako, ni Ate K, 'yung manager namin, tapos kinuwento nya na 'yun na nga ah, ‘Daryl, banned kayo ni Bugoy sa ABS',” Daryl said.

Although their relationship with ABS-CBN turned sour, Daryl said he’s thankful for the network for his career.

He added that he created the vlog to express his side especially since people are accusing him and Bugoy of being ungrateful for recently guesting in GMA Network.